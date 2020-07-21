NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced that Ryan Rubin has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director. Based in the London office, Mr. Rubin will leverage his more than 23 years of industry, global "Big 4" and boutique experience to help clients holistically manage complex cybersecurity and information technology challenges from the boardroom to the network.
"Ryan brings to our growing cybersecurity practice an exceptionally knowledgeable perspective and a reputation for consistently providing clients with valued expertise," said Ankura's Global Head of Cybersecurity and Privacy, Bob Olsen. "We are excited to welcome him to our team as we continue to forge innovative and tailored solutions for our clients' complex security and data privacy situations."
Mr. Rubin has helped clients navigate complex cybersecurity and technology challenges across a wide variety of industry sectors, including financial services, pharma, oil and gas, and professional and legal services. He brings a depth of experience in advising on an array of practice disciplines, including cybersecurity strategy and execution, data and technology advisory and assurance, IT resilience, and data privacy.
"I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Ankura to navigate our clients' complex cybersecurity issues," said Ryan Rubin. "As the global workforce grows increasingly remote, various data privacy and risk situations are also surging in volume, and I believe that Ankura's deep bench of professionals and its continued investment in enhancing client solutions position the firm to deftly prepare for and maneuver any cybersecurity issues that may arise."
Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Rubin founded Cyberian Defence, a company supporting virtual CISO (chief information security officer), breach response and non-exec board positions and that partners with consulting firms on cyber insurance pre and post breach services. He also has decades of experience from several prestigious advisory firms as both an equity assurance partner, leading EMEA cyber-crime, DFIR (digital forensics and incident response) services and UK cyber services in TMT, and as part of a global cyber leadership team, responsible for establishing and growing the EMEA cybersecurity and privacy practice. Mr. Rubin holds an MSc in Computer Science, a BSc in Hons Computer Science, and a BSc in Computer Science and Computational Applied Mathematics from University of Witwatersrand in South Africa. Additionally, he is certified as a Full Member Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP) and PCI Professional (PCI-P). Mr. Rubin is a member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Member of the British Computer Science Society, and Gold Member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA).
About Ankura
Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.