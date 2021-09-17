BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Summary
- Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 37,166 as of June 30, 2021, compared with 31,023[1] as of June 30, 2020.
- Net revenues were $53.4 million, compared with $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit was $14.5 million, compared with gross loss of $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million, compared with $12.8 million of net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders[2] of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.8 million, compared with $12.0 million of adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2020.
- Cash generated from operating activities was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $5.0 million of cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2020.
First Six Months of 2021 Financial Results
- Net revenues were $90.1 million, compared with $30.1 million for the first six months of 2020.
- Gross profit was $17.9 million, compared with gross loss of $21.1 million for the first six months of 2020.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first six months of 2021 was $4.4 million, compared with $39.5 million of net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the same period of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first six months of 2021 was $5.6 million, compared with $37.9 million of adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the same period of 2020.
- Cash generated from operating activities was $22.9 million, compared with $19.0 million of cash used in operating activities for the same period of 2020.
"RYB firmly supports the governmental strategies and policies related to pre-school education that are being introduced over time. As a participant of the early education industry, we strive to fulfill our corporate responsibilities and deliver products and services that complement public education. We continue to actively follow the policies that aim to better achieving the accessibility of education to young children and to provide better services to families and society," said Ms. Yanlai Shi, co-founder, director and chief executive officer of RYB. "During the first half of 2021, in response to government's call for increasing the overall supply of inclusive kindergarten and preschool education, we continued our efforts in expanding the number of classes and enrollment capacity at our facilities without compromising quality and safety. We make efforts to improve the quality of education and teaching through multiple ways and to create a learning environment that fosters independent decision making, collaboration and symbiotic value creation, which we believe supports the healthy, happy and all-rounded development of young children.
"Going through the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's business operations made a sound recovery in the second quarter of 2021. The recurrences of some COVID-19 cases in some regions during the first half of this year, however, casted some impact on the play-and-learn center operations. Nevertheless, we continue to upgrade our content and curriculum systems with the goal of completing it by the end of the year. With a hands-on approach to support the franchised play-and-learn centers, we remain committed to providing them with operational guidance and course and brand upgrades support to facilitate their operations once they resume normal business. The Company will also actively follow government's policy and guidance on early childcare, leverage our non-branded early childcare offerings, and empower the development of the industry," concluded Ms. Shi.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $53.4 million, an increase of 318.1% from $12.8 million for the same quarter of 2020.
Service revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $51.3 million, an increase of 342.2% from $11.6 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a significant increase in tuition fees revenue, as all of the Company's directly operated facilities in China were in normal operation in the second quarter of 2021 whereas those facilities, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, just started reopening in late May 2020. The increase in the number of students enrolled at facilities in both China and Singapore also contributed to a higher tuition fees revenue.
Products revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.1 million, compared with $1.2 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase is due to a significant increase in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network, as the franchisees' facilities have resumed operation.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2021 was $38.9 million, a 74.2% increase from $22.3 million for the same quarter of 2020. Cost of revenues for services for the second quarter of 2021 was $37.9 million, compared with $21.8 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly contributed by increase in the direct cost and staff compensation cost, as the Company's directly operated facilities have resumed operation. Cost of products revenues for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, compared with $0.6 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was generally in line with the increase in products revenues.
Gross Profit/loss
As a result of the foregoing, gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $14.5 million, compared with gross loss of $9.5 million for the same quarter of 2020.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $5.9 million, compared with $5.4 million for the same quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $5.3 million, compared with $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.6 million, compared with $0.1 million for the same quarter of 2020.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $5.3 million, compared with $5.3 million for the same quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.8% from $4.5 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily driven by the increase in staff compensation cost, since the Company adopted cost control measures, especially on staff compensation cost, in the second quarter of 2020 to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses were $0.6 million for the quarter.
Operating Income/loss
Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.6 million, compared with $14.9 million of operating loss for the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income[3] was $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $14.1 million of adjusted operating loss for the same quarter of 2020.
Net Income/loss
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million, compared with $12.8 million of net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of $0.6 million of share-based compensation expense was $6.8 million, compared with $12.0 million of adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2020.
Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.22 and $0.21, respectively, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.46 and $0.46, respectively for the second quarter of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[4] of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.24 and $0.23, respectively, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.43 and $0.43, respectively for the second quarter of 2020.
EBITDA[5] for the second quarter of 2021 was $12.6 million, compared with a loss of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA[6] for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.2 million, compared with a loss of $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Operating Cash Flow
Cash generated from operating activities was $0.2 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared with $5.0 million cash used in operating activities during the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to the significant increase of tuition fee collected during the quarter, as all of the directly operated facilities were in normal operation.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $72.8 million, an increase from $53.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents balances was mainly driven by the operating cash inflow of $22.9 million during the first half of 2021.
First Six Months of 2021 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the first six months of 2021 were $90.1 million, an increase of 199.4% from $30.1 million for the same period of 2020.
Services revenues for the first six months of 2021 were $86.3 million, an increase of 204.1% from $28.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increased tuition fees as all of the Company's directly operated facilities have been in normal operation for the first six months of 2021, whereas those facilities were temporarily closed for most of the time in the same period of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Franchise services revenues also increased since the vast majority of franchised play-and-learn centers resumed operation during the first six months of 2021.
Products revenues for the first six months of 2021 were $3.7 million, compared with $1.7 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was due to an increase in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network as the vast majority of the Company's franchised facilities were in temporary closure during most of the first half of 2020.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the first six months of 2021 was $72.1 million, compared with $51.2 million for the first six months of 2020. Cost of revenues for services for the first six months of 2021 was $70.5 million, compared with $50.4 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in the direct cost of directly operated facilities during the first half of 2021, all of which were in normal operation during the first six months of 2021. Cost of products revenues for the first six months of 2021 was $1.6 million, compared with $0.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was in line with the increase in products revenues.
Gross Profit/loss
Gross profit for the first six months of 2021 was $17.9 million, compared with gross loss of $21.1 million for the same period last year.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the first six months of 2021 were $11.6 million, compared with $19.9 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $10.4 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with $18.3 million for the same period last year.
Selling expenses were $1.0 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with $0.4 million for the same period last year.
General and administrative expenses for the first six months of 2021 were $10.6 million, compared with $11.1 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were $9.4 million for the first six months of 2021, a decrease of 1.5% from $9.5 million for the same period of 2020. The decrease in general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the Company's continuous stringent cost control measures since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Impairment loss on goodwill was nil for the first half of 2021, compared to $8.5 million for the same period of 2020.
Operating Income/loss
Operating income for the first six months of 2021 was $6.4 million, compared with operating loss of $41.0 million for the same period last year. Adjusted operating income for the first six months of 2021 was $7.6 million, compared with adjusted operating loss of $39.4 million for the same period last year.
Net Income/loss
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first six months of 2021 was $4.4 million, compared with $39.5 million of net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the same period of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, for the first six months of 2021 was $5.6 million, compared with $37.9 million of adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the same period of 2020.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first six months of 2021 were $0.15 and $0.15, respectively, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $1.43 and $1.43, respectively for the same period of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first six months of 2021 were $0.20 and $0.19, respectively, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $1.37 and $1.37, respectively for the same period of 2020.
EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 was $15.8 million, compared with a loss of $34.9 million for the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 was $17.0 million, compared with a loss of $33.3 million for the same period of 2020.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2021, the Company's management currently expects net revenues to be between $41.0 million and $42.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 26% to 29%. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, customer demand and foreign exchange environment, which are all subject to change.
[1] The number of students enrolled as of June 30, 2020 refers to the number of students enrolled before the temporary closure of the Company's facilities in China due to COVID-19 and the number of students enrolled in our facilities in Singapore as at June 30, 2020.
[2] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[3] Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[4] Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non- GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[5] EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[6] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
June 30,
2021
December 31,
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
72,797
53,454
Accounts receivable, net
2,142
1,844
Inventories
5,829
5,773
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,094
8,927
Loan receivables
95
107
Total current assets
88,957
70,105
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
1,036
1,127
Property, plant and equipment, net
44,299
47,638
Goodwill
46,412
46,147
Intangible assets, net
13,665
14,179
Long-term investment
224
217
Deferred tax assets
21,919
21,168
Other non-current assets
12,032
14,438
Operating lease right-of-use assets
77,956
87,472
Total assets
306,500
302,491
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Prepayments from customers, current portion
4,725
4,145
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
58,897
54,406
Income tax payable
20,805
18,592
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
15,634
16,856
Deferred revenue, current portion
36,222
34,351
Long-term debt, current portion
-
7
Total current liabilities
136,283
128,357
Non-current liabilities:
Prepayments from customers, non-current portion
3,767
4,024
Deferred revenue, non-current portion
1,067
1,726
Other non-current liabilities
12,112
12,519
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,052
1,890
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
66,785
76,308
Total liabilities
222,066
224,824
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable non-controlling interests
10,489
9,988
Equity
Ordinary shares
29
29
Treasury stock
(9,881)
(10,321)
Additional paid-in capital
141,979
141,094
Statutory reserve
4,652
4,652
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/ income
(1,347)
(1,468)
Accumulated deficit
(67,472)
(71,837)
Total RYB Education, Inc. shareholders' equity
67,960
62,149
Non-controlling interest
5,985
5,530
Total equity
73,945
67,679
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and total equity
306,500
302,491
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues:
Services
51,280
11,596
86,331
28,388
Products
2,119
1,175
3,747
1,702
Total net revenues
53,399
12,771
90,078
30,090
Cost of revenues:
Services
37,934
21,758
70,508
50,413
Products
936
557
1,628
813
Total cost of revenues
38,870
22,315
72,136
51,226
Gross profit (loss)
14,529
(9,544)
17,942
(21,136)
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
591
124
983
356
General and administrative expenses
5,314
5,277
10,592
11,088
Impairment loss on goodwill
-
-
-
8,454
Total operating expenses
5,905
5,401
11,575
19,898
Operating income (loss)
8,624
(14,945)
6,367
(41,034)
Interest income
45
136
111
185
Government subsidy income
1,045
1,742
2,104
1,887
(Loss) gain on disposal of subsidiaries
(154)
48
(154)
48
Income (loss) before income taxes
9,560
(13,019)
8,428
(38,914)
Less: Income tax expenses
2,108
566
2,689
4,788
Income (loss) before loss in equity
7,452
(13,585)
5,739
(43,702)
Loss from equity method investments
(103)
(116)
(104)
(2,009)
Net income (loss)
7,349
(13,701)
5,635
(45,711)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
1,144
(854)
1,270
(6,247)
Net income (loss) attributable to
6,205
(12,847)
4,365
(39,464)
Net income (loss) per share attributable
Basic
0.22
(0.46)
0.15
(1.43)
Diluted
0.21
(0.46)
0.15
(1.43)
Net income (loss) per ADS attributable
Basic
0.22
(0.46)
0.15
(1.43)
Diluted
0.21
(0.46)
0.15
(1.43)
Weighted average shares used in
Basic
28,406,779
27,694,997
28,391,955
27,688,253
Diluted
29,041,677
27,694,997
28,968,047
27,688,253
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
7,349
(13,701)
5,635
(45,711)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net
Change in cumulative foreign currency
239
(256)
15
(1,765)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
7,588
(13,957)
5,650
(47,476)
Less: Comprehensive income (loss)
1,249
(711)
1,155
(6,595)
Comprehensive income (loss)
6,339
(13,246)
4,495
(40,881)
Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating income (loss)
8,624
(14,945)
6,367
(41,034)
Share-based compensation expenses
571
810
1,226
1,610
Adjusted operating income (loss)
9,195
(14,135)
7,593
(39,424)
Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary
6,205
(12,847)
4,365
(39,464)
Share-based compensation expenses
571
810
1,226
1,610
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to
6,776
(12,037)
5,591
(37,854)
Net income (loss)
7,349
(13,701)
5,635
(45,711)
Add: Income tax expense
2,108
566
2,689
4,788
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and
3,183
2,968
7,448
6,004
EBITDA
12,640
(10,167)
15,772
(34,919)
Share-based compensation expenses
571
810
1,226
1,610
Adjusted EBITDA
13,211
(9,357)
16,997
(33,309)
Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to
0.22
(0.46)
0.15
(1.43)
Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to
0.21
(0.46)
0.15
(1.43)
Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS
0.24
(0.43)
0.20
(1.37)
Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS
0.23
(0.43)
0.19
(1.37)
Weighted average shares used in
28,406,779
27,694,997
28,391,955
27,688,253
Weighted average shares used in
29,041,677
27,694,997
28,968,047
27,688,253
Adjusted net income (loss) per share-
0.24
(0.43)
0.20
(1.37)
Adjusted net income (loss) per share-
0.23
(0.43)
0.19
(1.37)
Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
