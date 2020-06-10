DENVER, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RYTE, a vertically integrated Colorado hemp company obsessed with product quality and transparency, announces the additions of Chief Commercial Officer Eric White and Chief Quality Officer Stefanie Gilbreth.
"RYTE's relentless commitment to quality is the cornerstone of our identity and our success," said RYTE President Andrew Wolcott. "Eric and Stefanie bring a shared value of product purity that reinforces our company culture while adding vital skills that enable expansion without sacrificing our guiding principles."
White, formerly of Balanced Health Botanicals, parent company to the CBDistillery and BOTA brands, brings extensive branded retail expertise in the CBD industry. In his new role, White leads RYTE's product expansions and brand development.
"RYTE's vertically integrated model and commitment to transparency enable unparalleled product quality," noted Eric White. "Our end-to-end product control provides a tremendous advantage in delivering the product consistency that is essential to build trust and earn strong consumer loyalty."
Ms. Gilbreth's time at Kite Hill and industry giant Danone North America provides a deep knowledge of consumer-packaged goods and food manufacturing to further fuel company growth. With a Ph.D. in food safety microbiology, Gilbreth also adds extensive experience in quality systems development and implementation.
"RYTE's manufacturing capabilities enable expanded product offerings and I'm thrilled to join a team that places high value on product quality and consumer demand for transparency," said Gilbreth. "From farm to final product, RYTE's quality shines through and the opportunities ahead are limitless."
White and Gilbreth are based out of Louisville, Colo.
About RYTE:
RYTE is a vertically integrated hemp company headquartered in Louisville, Colorado and is wholly owned by a local private equity investor. RYTE seeks out innovative brands with commercial traction who need capital assistance to maximize their company's potential. RYTE Extracts is the oil production segment of RYTE that supplies CO2-extracted CBD oil to its portfolio of brands as well as other companies within the hemp and CBD space. Learn more at rytebrands.com.