- Q3 2020 share repurchases were $101.8 billion, rebounding 14.8% from Q2 2020's $88.7 billion expenditure - the lowest level since March 2012. - Buybacks remain 42.1% lower than Q3 2020's $175.9 billion. - 190 issues reported buybacks of at least $5 million for the quarter, up from 170 in Q2 2020, and down from 332 in Q3 2019. - Buybacks remained top heavy with the top 20 issues accounting for 77.4% of the Q3 2020 buybacks, down from the record 87.2% in Q2 2020 and up from the historical average of 46.2%.