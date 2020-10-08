- Q3 2020 U.S. common dividend increases were $8.4 billion, up from $6.7 billion in Q2 2020 and down from $15.8 billion in Q3 2019 - Q3 2020 U.S. common dividends decreases were $10.8 billion, down from $49.2 billion in Q2 2020 and up from $1.1 billion in Q3 2019 - Net indicated dividend rate change was -$2.3 billion, compared to Q2 2020's $42.5 billion decline and Q3 2019's $14.6 billion increase - Average Q3 2020 dividend increase in the S&P 500 was 4.17%, down from 4.84% in Q2 2020 and down from the 10.00% in Q3 2019