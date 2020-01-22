- The interactive data wall shows 60% of S&P 500 companies hold assets that are at high risk due to the physical effects of climate change - Heatwaves, wildfires, sea-level rise and hurricanes represent the biggest risks - Location of physical assets outweighs industry or sector in determining the extent of risks - Real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the S&P 500 with portfolios concentrated in the U.S., U.K., and Canada face heightened risks