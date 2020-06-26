LONGMONT, Colo., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW), today announced the appointment of Travis Dillon to the Board of Directors for S&W Seed Company's Australian-based subsidiary, S&W Seed Company Australia PTY LTD (S&W Australia). Mr. Dillon becomes the first Non-Executive Director of S&W Australia and will also represent a S&W Seed Company joint venture located in South Africa.
Mr. Dillon brings extensive commercial and strategic expertise to S&W Australia, with a career in agricultural services spanning nearly three decades. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Lifeline Australia. Previously, Mr. Dillon was the CEO and Managing Director of Ruralco Holdings Limited until its acquisition by Nutrien in September 2019. Prior to becoming Ruralco's Managing Director in 2015, he was the Executive General Manager of Ruralco's Operations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Dillon held various management and agronomist positions with notable agricultural companies.
In addition to joining the S&W Australia board, Mr. Dillon will support S&W management as an advisor on the Australian agriculture landscape and competitive environment, supporting and strengthening S&W Australia's relationships with both Australian farmers and the Australian dealer network.
David Callachor, S&W Seed Company's Executive Vice President, International, said, "We have made tremendous progress in our Australian expansion strategy which has served as a catalyst to growing our overall international sales, including becoming a key catalyst to the Asian markets. We are extremely pleased to be adding someone with Travis Dillon's experience who we expect will be a strong asset as we continue to expand our operations in Australia, as well as other key international markets such as those covered by our South Africa-based joint venture. Travis brings a unique perspective, particularly technology improvements for animal grazing, to the rural seed reselling network which we believe will help us attain our goal to be the solution to all farmers crop needs. We look forward to his contributions during this exciting growth phase of the company."
"I look forward to joining the S&W Seed Company Australia PTY LTD board and lending my experiences as the company continues on its exciting expansion mode," commented Travis Dillon.
About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum, and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Mr. Dillion's strategic and operational experience and the advancement of S&W Australia's strategic goals. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that the Mr. Dillion's appointment may not yield the expected results, as well as the risks associated with our ability to successfully optimize and commercialize our business. These and other risks are identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.
Company Contact:
Investor Contact:
Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer
Robert Blum
S&W Seed Company
Lytham Partners, LLC
Phone: (720) 506-1164
Phone: (602) 889-9700