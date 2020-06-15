sanw_logo_prn_Logo.jpg
By S&W Seed Company

LONGMONT, Colo., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of S&W's website at www.swseedco.com/investors, can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1078/35340 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 25, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at blum@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:           

Investor Contact:

Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer                

Robert Blum

S&W Seed Company                

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (720) 506-1164            

Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com           

sanw@lythampartners.com


www.lythampartners.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.