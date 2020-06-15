LONGMONT, Colo., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT).
A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of S&W's website at www.swseedco.com/investors, can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1078/35340 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.
Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 25, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at blum@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.
About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.
Company Contact:
Investor Contact:
Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer
Robert Blum
S&W Seed Company
Lytham Partners, LLC
Phone: (720) 506-1164
Phone: (602) 889-9700