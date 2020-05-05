CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S2G Ventures (Seed to Growth), a multi-stage venture fund investing in food and agriculture, launched a new podcast series today focused on the trends and innovations shaping food and agriculture.
The podcast, "Where We Grow from Here," offers perspectives and stories focused on innovation by those who are advancing the overall quality, accessibility, and sustainability of the food system.
Hosted by S2G Ventures leadership, the podcast's most recent episode (published today) features a captivating conversation with Andrey Zarur, co-founder and CEO of Greenlight Biosciences and Charlie Cooney, a biotech pioneer and Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT. Andrey and Charlie talk about the potential for RNA to combat COVID-19, as well as it's incredible potential with a host of other applications in human, planet, and animal health.
Two other new episodes are also live, featuring compelling conversations with innovators at the front lines of food access and production. Featured guests include Walter Robb, former co-CEO at Whole Foods Market and Executive-in-Residence at S2G Ventures, Sam Polk, co-founder and CEO of Everytable, and Corwin Heatwole, founder and CEO of Shenandoah Valley Organics -- makers of Farmer Focus.
Twice a month, listeners will hear insightful interviews with leading entrepreneurs and innovators driving the future of food forward. Upcoming episodes will include entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, and policymakers offering their unique perspectives on building a food system designed for the 21st century and beyond.
"Today's entrepreneurs and innovators are critical catalysts for much-needed change in our food system," said S2G Ventures' Chief Investment Officer Sanjeev Krishnan. "Through this new channel, our goal is to inspire deeper conversations around harnessing the power of food innovation to create a healthier planet."
Live episodes with further episode details can be found here. In addition to S2GVentures.com, the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.
About S2G Ventures (Seed 2 Growth)
S2G Ventures (Seed to Growth) is a multi-stage venture fund investing in food and agriculture. The fund's mission is to catalyze innovation to meet consumer demands for healthy and sustainable food. S2G has identified sectors across the food system that are ripe for change, and is building a multi-stage portfolio including seed, venture and growth stage investments. Core areas of interest for S2G are agriculture, ingredients, infrastructure and logistics, IT and hardware, food safety and technology, retail and restaurants, and consumer brands. For more information about S2G, visit www.s2gventures.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
