BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 5th, 2021, SAASTEPS fully acquired Kinetic Growth, a 9-year Salesforce Native AppExchange veteran, with two proven solutions - VENUE & ENCORE. VENUE handles eCommerce, Sales Collaboration, Quoting, and Payment Management. While ENCORE manages Subscriptions, Billing, Invoicing, Orders & Renewals. With this acquisition, SAASTEPS customers can provide subscription options instead of one-time sales with a natively built eCommerce platform, integrated with Salesforce. IT systems are now consolidated, and best of all, it also minimizes or eliminates the use of expensive licenses from legacy-enterprise solutions. No more headaches from disparate systems, and no more unforeseen expenses.
With so many technologies from which to choose, SAASTEPS has been helping businesses with Lead-to-Revenue process improvements using the most cost-effective and easy-to-use solutions built for Salesforce customers, establishing a streamlined system most companies desire.
"We are excited to hand off Kinetic Growth to SAASTEPS, who has been a great partner & customer of our team the past three years. We believe their broad background in eCommerce, CPQ, & Subscription Revenue Management will continue giving our customers the best support they can obtain," said Seth Landy, former CEO of Kinetic Growth.
"As a Salesforce customer and partner, we understand how hard it is to make the best intelligent solution choices. We spent 3-years vetting out 100% Native solution partners and found Kinetic Growth. We instantly saw how they use standard Salesforce objects with their managed package and how it was a perfect match for us. Anyone can sell you software, but only a partner that internally utilizes the tools they sell can curate the best end-to-end solution for a company's revenue growth needs," said Tim Beck, CEO of SAASTEPS.
We listen, we share, we lead by example. SAASTEPS provides Salesforce customers intelligent optimization solution choices with 100% Native & Lightning-ready managed packages that implement quickly and work out-of-the-box, with Venue & Encore. We know because we use our solutions internally. Now, Salesforce customers can easily automate their eCommerce, subscriptions, billings, and renewals management directly from Salesforce [with our solutions]. Every opportunity is part of a specific pricing segment or specific price book which is associated with an account, creating quicker closes and billing completions. If you want to see a demo or learn more, head over to saasteps.com. And, if you're interested in seeing some reviews, check them out at g2.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn for our announcements.
