SAO PAULO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its fourth quarter and 2020 results.

In 2020, the Company recorded net income of R$ 973.3 million, compared to net income of R$ 3,367.5 million in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 6,421.8 million, down 14.5% from the R$ 7,510.5 million recorded in 2019.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br

Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

 

