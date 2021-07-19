ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AXL Global Consulting announced today its acquisition of Sability's Dayforce HCM consulting practice, which has been a Ceridian certified gold services partner and Dayforce system integrator since 2011.
Under the leadership of Marie Ray, AXL President and former VP of Implementation at Ceridian, AXL becomes the premier firm dedicated to the Dayforce HCM platform. The company provides a one-stop, highly experienced partner to meet HCM needs across all major industry verticals, including manufacturing, retail, business services, hospitality, and healthcare.
"AXL provides the highest level of consulting and implementation expertise available anywhere," said Ray. "Our services and experience help customers achieve their target ROI faster, ensure higher user adoption, and get greater value from their Dayforce investment at initial implementation and during the years thereafter."
The divestiture brings the entire Sability Dayforce practice — including its leadership, sales and consulting teams, and Dayforce clients — to AXL. Many members of the practice have worked on the Dayforce product for over 10 years, and the leadership team includes multiple Ceridian veterans who helped build the Dayforce implementation toolset while managing hundreds of Dayforce implementations.
Ray, who held services leadership positions at Ceridian and the Dayforce startup prior to Ceridian's acquisition of the company in 2012, stresses the importance of meeting Dayforce customers where they are and focusing on their specific needs.
"There is no one-size-fits-all implementation of Dayforce because its customers come in all sizes and from so many different industries. Customers need a partner they can trust that will be with them through go-live and beyond," she said.
"We already have this culture of partnership," Ray continued. "AXL provides the knowledge and flexibility companies need to use the incredible power of the Dayforce HCM solution to transform their organization."
With this divestiture, Sability is setting the foundation for accelerated growth of its UKG partnership. Prior to the merger of Ultimate Software and Kronos to form UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Sability was the only consulting firm with partnerships spanning both companies for over 10 years, and since that merger, UKG customers have increasingly turned to Sability for their comprehensive services across the entire UKG software platform, including UKG Pro, Dimensions, Ready and Central.
"This is just the beginning," said Rob Leonard, Sability CEO. "Our growth strategies include expanded services, headcount and geographic coverage as one unified UKG software practice."
Contact:
Erica Carter, Manager, Marketing and Customer Success
404-521-2001 ext. 2043
Media Contact
Erica Carter, Sability, +1 4045212001 Ext: 2043, erica.carter@sability.com
SOURCE Sability