SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindsay, the leader in conversational AI for the travel industry, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the official launch of a customer service automation solution for airlines, online travel agencies (OTAs) and travel management companies (TMCs). As the only conversational AI technology to integrate seamlessly with Sabre, Mindsay's intelligent virtual agents are fully connected with Sabre's APIs, giving them the ability to automatically resolve a variety of requests, from simple FAQs to complex booking modifications.
This unique integration allows travel companies to automatically resolve up to 70% of customer requests, significantly reducing call and live chat volumes. With bots handling the majority of common customer requests, travel agents can focus on solving the most urgent and complex requests. By integrating with agent platforms like Zendesk, Salesforce, Intercom and Genesys, Mindsay allows travel agents to seamlessly enter and exit conversations, ensuring impeccable, efficient customer service.
Sabre customer, Kilroy, is the first travel company to use Mindsay, Sabre, and Zendesk to automate a variety of customer requests including:
- Modifying and cancelling flights
- Qualifying refund requests
- Providing flight status, check-in info, and access to boarding passes
- Answering FAQs about baggage allowance, travel restrictions, and more.
"We partnered with Mindsay because of its seamless integration with Sabre and ability to quickly deliver a chatbot to assist our travelers, who now get instant answers and avoid wait times. The aim is not only to increase efficiency but even more so to improve customer satisfaction by providing quick answers to their needs," said Pernille Vaupel, director, air and online sales at KILROY International.
"We're thrilled to partner with Sabre to bring better, more efficient customer service to the travel industry. Our unique integration with Sabre's leading GDS allows airlines, OTAs, TMCs, and hotels to deliver better service at a fraction of the cost, by providing the perfect mix of self-service and human interaction," said Guillaume Laporte CEO at Mindsay.
"Sabre is committed to providing our OTA customers with the differentiated products they need to exceed their customers' expectations, and this begins with our APIs," said Madhavan Kasthuri, managing director, EMEA online business at Sabre. "We are excited to partner with such a committed, forward-thinking partner who clearly understands the role technology plays in delivering a seamless experience that today's travelers are increasingly expecting, especially when dealing with the online channel."
"Mindsay is an innovative partner with a shared focus on delivering a next generation shopping experience to travelers," added Marcos Pinedo, vice president, partner solutions at Sabre. "The new chatbot solution will help automatically resolve routine traveler requests, enabling our travel agency customers to focus on delivering expertise and solving more complex traveler demands."
To see the solution in action, contact sabre@mindsay.com
About Mindsay
Mindsay automates customer-facing processes with the perfect union of Conversational AI and RPA. Headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Mindsay serves travel brands including CWT, Accor, Iberia, Thalys, and SNCF. The company's customer service automation platform gives business users the power to create, monitor, and improve their processes without help from IT. For more information, visit www.mindsay.com
About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sabre.com.
Media Contact:
Heidi Castle
heidi.castle@sabre.com
SABR-F