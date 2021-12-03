SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAC Health, a community-based health center, will open two new clinics in the cities of Blythe and Barstow, California. Both clinics are estimated to open in January 2022 and will bring much-needed access to health care services to these communities. Blythe and Barstow are cities that have limited primary and specialty care services.
The new clinic in Blythe will be located at 322 West Hobsonway. This temporary location will be open to patients until the new, permanent facility is complete. The Blythe clinic will include services in the following areas: family medicine, pediatrics, behavioral health, and more. SAC Health's partnership with other health care providers will bring the much-needed expertise of physicians from other regional medical centers such as Loma Linda University Health to the area.
The SAC Health Barstow clinic will be located on 801 E. Mountain View Avenue, just across from Barstow Community Hospital, and will provide similar services as that of the Blythe clinic, with the addition of: pediatric specialties; obstetrics and gynecology; internal medicine and medical specialties; family dentistry; behavioral health; and surgical specialties.
Since opening the main campus in San Bernardino five years ago, SAC Health has steadily grown its patient base as well as new locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. "Part of our mission is to provide health care to all, especially in areas with underserved populations," says Jason Lohr, MD, CEO of SAC Health. "We believe that anyone who needs medical service should be provided with the best possible care—regardless of their ability to pay. Our new clinics will allow us to meet those needs and provide care near or within their own community."
The new clinics in Barstow and Blythe will bring a total of 11 locations for SAC Health. In 2020, SAC Health had nearly 150,000 patient visits. SAC Health has three clinics in San Bernardino, three clinics in Indio, one clinic in Murrieta, one mobile unit, and one school-based clinic in Rialto.
The new Barstow and Blythe clinics will be filling various staff positions in both locations. A listing of open positions or employment opportunities and benefits are available at sachealth.org/jobs.
More information about SAC Health can be found online at sachealth.org.
SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching health center (THC) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the nation. SAC Health provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients. SAC Health is recognized as a Level-3 Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and has over 100 community partnerships that enable the health to provide whole-person care to all its patients. SAC Health provides care in ten locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, including services in family medicine; pediatrics and pediatric specialties; obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine and medical specialties; family dentistry; behavioral health; surgical specialties and more. More information on how to become a patient at SAC Health is available online at sachealth.org.
