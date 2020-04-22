FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadiant Health, the leading on-demand healthcare staffing network, today announced it has appointed Casey Robertson as chief executive officer (CEO).
Sarah Snetzer, one of the company's founders and former CEO, has assumed the role of president.
"I'm delighted that Casey has joined the Sadiant executive team while we enter an exciting time of expansion," said Snetzer. "Casey brings a depth of healthcare experience we want as we work to grow both our clinician and healthcare facility base. We've accomplished a lot in the early stages of the company, and we know Casey will take us to the next level so we can continue to improve the lives of the clinicians, schedulers and patients we serve."
Sadiant was formed in 2016 to tackle major issues facing healthcare facilities and its clinicians that lead to nursing shortages. The Sadiant solution – a web and app-based staffing network – gives facilities on-demand access to qualified, fully-vetted clinicians, extending their float pool of available talent. Clinicians enjoy the benefits of w2 employees but with full flexibility, higher pay and comprehensive career support as part of the Sadiant team.
As the company has grown, Sadiant has quickly become known as an integrated staffing network for healthcare facilities across Texas with clinicians staffing shifts in North, Central and East Texas.
"The Sadiant solution is just what healthcare facilities need today – on-demand staffing that is reliable and fast," said Robertson. "We have a tremendous opportunity to improve staffing shortages, nurse morale and patient care – all with a streamlined solution that healthcare administrators crave. I am thrilled to join this talented team and look forward to expanding our clinician base and technology capabilities so we can serve even more providers across the country."
Prior to joining Sadiant, Robertson was CEO of Longview Regional Medical Center (LRMC), a community hospital that serves the East Texas region. During his tenure there, he led substantial growth for the hospital's cardiac, women's and orthopedic service lines. This growth was a result of the partnerships he developed both within the medical community and throughout the East Texas region.
Prior to LRMC, he was CEO of Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, TX where he oversaw the development of the first NICU in the region. He has also served in administrative roles in hospitals in Florida and Alabama.
Robertson earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Texas A&M University in College Station and a master's degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.
About Sadiant Health
Sadiant Health is a leading on-demand healthcare staffing solution. Champions for flexible working, higher pay for nurses and lower costs for healthcare facilities, Sadiant is transforming the nurse staffing industry with its app and web portal that connect nurses and healthcare facilities directly – removing the middleman. Sadiant was founded by nurses who created an on-demand solution so healthcare facilities can maintain critical staffing ratios needed to provide the best patient care possible. With its team of qualified nurses, serving healthcare facilities across Texas, Sadiant is improving healthcare one shift at a time.
