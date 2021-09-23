WARRENDALE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today that the Brake Colloquium & Exhibition will be held on October 17-20, 2021 in Orlando, Florida, and online. As North America's premier brake event for the past 39 years, the exhibition serves as a gathering place for brake professionals from around the globe to network, solve critical problems and make connections.
SAE's Brake Colloquium & Exhibition examines the latest scientific discoveries and technological innovations in brake materials, components, systems, testing, modeling and aftermarket solutions for both the light medium duty and commercial vehicle segments. For four days, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in keynote presentations, panels, tutorials and networking sessions.
Frank Bokulich, manager of engineering events at SAE International, said: "Whether you're joining us in-person in Orlando or attending the event online, this year's event will provide a convening point for industry to discuss critical topics and issues around brake advancement."
To kick off the event, John Ellis, managing director of Ellis & Associates, will deliver a keynote address, on Monday, October 18, at 8:30 a.m. He will share his expertise about how data—from cars to personal devices—will transform industries, business models and everyday lives. Ellis serves clients in the world where transportation, consumer, connectivity, and software intersect. He previously worked as a global technologist at the Ford Motor Company where he was involved in developing and delivering Sync Gen 3, Ford's latest generation connected car solution, and SmartDeviceLink, an API system for integrating mobile devices into the car which served as the genesis for Apple's Carplay and Google's Android Auto. Additionally, Ellis co-founded and is the lead instructor of the SAE's Connected Vehicle Professional Certificate Course.
Topics during the event will be focused on new brake technology, latest standards, development and collaborative strategies of drivetrain and advance safety systems and more. To learn more or to register for the event, please visit: http://www.sae.org/attend/brake.
An Important Note Regarding Meeting Safety: SAE International is a responsible partner, committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our members, customers, partners and staff. At this time, we require all conference participants and staff to be fully masked during all our events regardless of vaccination status. SAE will require all participants and staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of an event.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, pr@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International