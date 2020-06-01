FOLSOM, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Credit Union has opened its newest branch in the Land Park neighborhood in Sacramento, California, its 21st in the region.
It will serve 6,000 SAFE members in the neighborhood and provide opportunity for more to become SAFE members.
"SAFE Credit Union is excited to be able to serve this dynamic neighborhood with its own branch reflecting the uniqueness of Land Park," said SAFE President and CEO Dave Roughton. "SAFE is continuously evaluating how to best serve our members where they live or work. Land Park has been on our list of locations where we have a concentration of members who didn't have a convenient nearby branch. They asked us for their own branch, and we listened."
The SAFE Credit Union branch is in The Park, a new retail center in Sacramento that fosters community with an outdoor eating area and paseos. The Park embodies Land Park's charm with mid-century accents and water conservation landscaping.
The SAFE branch features banking and architectural innovations. Members will be personally greeted at the door and directed to a relationship officer who can assist them with expert service for a wide variety of banking solutions.
In homage to the green spaces of Land Park, the new branch brings the outdoors inside with a living wall. The branch will also include a member kiosk to access online banking and a community conference room where SAFE will host micro-seminars focused on improving participants' financial well-being.
About SAFE
SAFE Credit Union has made members an integral part of its vision since 1940. It is now a $3 billion financial institution serving about 236,000 members. In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, SAFE offers in-person care for members and small businesses at service centers across the Greater Sacramento region and a mortgage lending office serving Contra Costa and Alameda counties. SAFE is a not-for-profit, cooperative with membership open to businesses and individuals living or working in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Sutter, Butte, Nevada, Solano, San Joaquin, Contra Costa, Yuba, Amador, and Alameda counties. SAFE is also the naming rights sponsor of the SAFE Credit Union Convention and Performing Arts District in Sacramento. Insured by NCUA. www.safecu.org