MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC the leading provider of third-party private label protection products for the automotive, RV, marine and powersports industries, today announced Mary Buhr has joined the company as the Director of Account Management and Business Development for Safe-Guard Canada, Ltd effective immediately.
Buhr brings over a decade of automotive experience with her to Safe-Guard Canada, having started her career on the dealer side in finance and business management. Prior to joining Safe-Guard, Buhr spent five years working in dealer services and leading OEM relationships for a major Finance & Insurance provider. At Safe-Guard, Buhr will focus on building relationships with existing clients and partnering with David Wilke, National Sales Director, to grow Safe-Guard Canada's client roster.
"We are excited to welcome Mary to Safe-Guard Canada as the Director of Account Management and Business Development," said David Pryor, president of Safe-Guard. "Mary's multi-faceted, deep experience within the automotive world will prove to be a big asset in leading and serving Safe-Guard's current clients. We're thrilled to have Mary as a part of our team as we continue to deliver full-service, branded solutions and drive our clients' and dealer's businesses forward."
Buhr graduated with a B.A. in Political Economy from Trent University. In 2018, she was recognized by Auto Remarketing Canada on their annual "Remarketing's Under 40" list. Earlier this month, Buhr was selected by Cherokee Media Group and Auto Remarketing Canada as a leading woman in automotive through their "Women & Automotive: Profiles in Leadership" program.
About Safe-Guard Products Canada
Founded in 2001 and based in Mississauga, Ontario, Safe-Guard Products Canada is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets and administers the highest quality programs and matches them with industry-leading marketing, dedicated sales and training, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive customer service. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), top dealer groups, and retailers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.safe-guardproducts.com.
Contact
Kelly Noren
Title
VP, Marketing and PR
Telephone
404-816-3221 ext. 9477
Website