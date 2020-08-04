JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Reach, one of the first data-focused digital consultancies specialized for the cannabis & CBD industry, today announced an official partnership with Lotame, the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising. Brands and digital marketers alike can now access Safe-Reach's transaction-sourced consumer audience datasets via Lotame Data Exchange (LDX), the world's largest marketplace for second- and third-party data.
This initiative stemmed from Safe-Reach's recognition of a growing demand to reach consumers who frequently purchase from and engage with cannabis and CBD brands nationwide, in both recreationally and medically legalized markets. Safe-Reach's shopper user attributes will now be available for any advertiser to target in digital media channels within many of the most prominent demand-side buying platforms leading the industry today. With both user privacy and cross-device enablement at their core foundation, marketers can target Safe-Reach's segments across any programmatic vertical, including web, app, CTV, native, and more.
"For the past three years, Safe-Reach has been quietly working with the most innovative brands, retailers and technology providers in this fast-growing category as either a media delivery or consumer analytics partner," said Safe-Reach CEO, Adam Schlett. "Our partnership with Lotame works so well because it leverages our unique position in this emerging market with the scale of distribution Lotame has established over years of being a market leader in data and data technology solutions. We've built a partnership that benefits every player in the supply chain and we couldn't be more excited about Q4 2020 and 2021."
"Our partnership with Safe-Reach speaks to the power of third-party data for brands looking to enrich and expand their existing datasets," said Jason Downie, Lotame's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're excited to be a leader in connecting traditional brands with these new data segments that are ripe with opportunity."
Right now, advertisers can take advantage of several methods of accessing these breakthrough data solutions:
- Via the LDX Taxonomy - available in many popular digital advertising platform's integrated data marketplace listings. Learn more here.
- DMP to DMP - available to brands and agencies who subscribe to other DMP solutions (e.g. Adobe, Salesforce) and are interested in licensing datasets for media activation and 1st-party audience analytics. Speak to Safe-Reach to learn more.
- Direct to DSP - audiences made available for straightforward syndication to the activation platform of choice, primarily for media targeting use cases. Speak to Safe-Reach to learn more.
About Safe-Reach
Safe-Reach is a consumer marketing data company and media strategy & execution partner for brands and agencies. We focus solely on the cannabis and CBD space. Our ethos is taking the best technology available in CPG marketing and applying it at scale for cannabis and CBD retailers, brands, events, and non-cannabis companies looking to leverage intelligence from the growing legal cannabis market. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. www.safe-reach.com
About Lotame
Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Our connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make us the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments. Lotame serves its global clients with offices in New York City, Columbia MD, Argentina, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at www.lotame.com
