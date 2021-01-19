NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock dividends.

NYSE: SAFE
CUSIP: 78649D-104

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Return of Capital
(Non-Dividend Distribution)

1/3/20

1/15/20

$0.1560000

$0.0000000

$0.1560000

3/31/20

4/15/20

$0.1560000

$0.0000000

$0.1560000

6/30/20

7/15/20

$0.1622400

$0.0000000

$0.1622400

9/30/20

10/15/20

$0.1622400

$0.0000000

$0.1622400

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.