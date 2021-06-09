THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry L. Mathis, CEO and founder of ProAct Safety, a recognized expert in safety excellence strategies, announced his planned retirement on 1 July 2021. Shawn Galloway, President of ProAct Safety, will transition into the role of CEO. Mathis is a recognized thought leader, regularly published and privileged with numerous industry recognition and awards.
Mathis shares, "I want to thank all the wonderful clients I have worked with over the past 28 years here at ProAct Safety. I am proud of what we have accomplished: injuries avoided and deaths prevented. Safety is a rewarding and worthwhile endeavor. As I officially retire the end of June this year, I look back over my life and realize I have never just done nothing. I don't plan to do nothing in my retirement either, as I will continue writing and keynoting conferences, and turn the remainder of my attention to personal and family matters that did not receive my full attention during my busy career. Shawn Galloway will lead the company and take over the projects that I would have personally led. He is more than capable of providing the caliber of help and direction expected of the leading expert in safety. Please continue to allow Shawn and ProAct Safety to be your partner in safety excellence."
Galloway adds, "Since joining ProAct Safety in June of 2005, Terry has provided me mentorship, coaching and most importantly, friendship. The world has benefited significantly from his leadership and creative advancements and contributions to the safety profession."
ABOUT TERRY L. MATHIS
Mathis pioneered safety excellence early in his career at Cola-Cola as Director of Training. Through a partnership with Dr. Dean Spitzer in 1993, Integrated Performance Technologies was born, which soon evolved into ProAct Safety. Within this corporate structure, Terry was able to progress what was previously considered excellent to new levels of performance. Mathis is a dynamic and prolific author and speaker, and was listed four consecutive times as one of 'The 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS' by EHS Today. Learn more about him at http://www.TerryLMathis.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The firm has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
Media Contact
Traci Long, ProAct Safety, 8003951347, tlong@proactsafety.com
SOURCE ProAct Safety