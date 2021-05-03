NOVATO, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software and Marel announced a strategic partnership that will provide customers the industry's first fully-integrated FSQA solution for protein manufacturing including food safety software, quality management software, and supplier management software.
The partnership signals a commitment to innovation at a time when protein processing is experiencing shifting regulatory oversight, increased competition, and new consumer protein products which can result in slimmer margins across sectors. Marel and SafetyChain are both committed to increasing yields and maximizing productivity for their clients.
"SafetyChain Software has demonstrable expertise across food quality and safety systems and takes a customer-centric approach to solution delivery," says Hjalti Thorarinsson, VP of Software at Marel. "We're very optimistic about how this partnership will deliver value to our customers. Together our Innova Food Processing Software and SafetyChain will provide the best in class solution - everything our customers need for full production control."
SafetyChain's FSQA software solution is the only software solution for enterprise compliance and quality. It features tools for FSQA, compliance, and production teams, all of which can be managed and accessed from any device, on any operating system. This flexibility allows for better implementation across poultry, fish, and meat production facilities.
"There's no question that Marel was a natural fit for a strategic partnership," says Brian Sharp, President of SafetyChain. "Not only are they the leader in food manufacturing equipment, but they also believe in innovation and helping their customers succeed, which closely aligns with our values."
Innova food processing software from Marel is the #1 Full Production Control system (MES) for receiving raw material to finished goods. Innova streamlines processes, minimizes unplanned downtime, maximizes yield, and enables food processors to hit ambitious targets. Innova allows processors to increase throughput, reduce giveaways, better use labor, and raw materials while managing full traceability of the finished goods.
About SafetyChain Software
SafetyChain is the leading FSQA platform ensuring compliance, safety, and quality for process manufacturers. Trusted by over 1,500 facilities, SafetyChain is the only enterprise solution uniting production, quality, safety, and supplier management.
About Marel
Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software, and services to the poultry, meat, and fish industries. Marel has around 6,800 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1,238 million in revenues and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. Marel's Innova Food Processing Software provides full traceability throughout the production process and enables food processors to improve performance and enhance productivity. Innova integrates seamlessly with Marel's product portfolio of stand-alone equipment and full-line solutions to food processors.
