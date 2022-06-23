As a Platinum Sponsor, SafetyStratus continues to support EH&S professionals in higher education by facilitating opportunities for them to interact and promote the EH&S profession.
PLANO, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyStratus, the user-friendly enterprise EH&S software platform company that empowers partners to maximize their Environmental, Health, and Safety (EH&S) programs, announced today that it will be continuing a long tradition of supporting EH&S education efforts as an official platinum-level sponsor of the 69th Annual Campus Safety, Health, and Environmental Management Association (CSHEMA) Conference.
After a three year wait, the 69th Annual CSHEMA Conference will once again be held live and in person. SafetyStratus will also be onsite at the conference in Scottsdale, AZ, July 10-13, 2022. The event provides opportunities for EH&S professionals to educate, engage, and empower one another through a variety of activities. Among these offerings are virtual and in-person exhibitions, a presentation from the Keynote Speaker, a leadership dinner, a future of CSHEMA panel discussion, a silent auction, the annual member meeting, and a sneak peek at next year's conference. Participants can stop by booths #213 and #312 to meet the SafetyStratus product team and learn how SafetyStratus' practical safety resources empower EH&S professionals to simplify safety programs and optimize the health and wellbeing of their employees.
The conference is an occasion for personal and industry development. Greg Kwolek, Direct of Product Management at SafetyStratus, maintains that the key to success in these areas is in combining the technological advancements in the field with impactful partnerships that drive successful implementations and innovations, "Safety professionals have to both mentor and learn to be actively engaged in the practice of continual improvement. The more present in our respective safety cultures and the more informed of advancements we are, the more successful we can be for our own organizations and the more we can contribute to the betterment of the safety industry overall."
"Safety professionals are increasingly being relied on to guide organizations as they strive to overcome the complex challenges to business functions that have come up this past couple of years, and to drive renewal and innovation," explains Cary Usrey, VP of Operations at SafetyStratus. "Through our growing relationship with CSHEMA, we can further the reach of EH&S professionals in higher education as they prepare the next generation for the challenges of this industry and the changing world of business." Both Greg Kwolek and Cary Usrey will be speaking at the conference and participating in the networking opportunities.
The following is a schedule (including a brief synopsis) of their presentations:
10 AM MST Monday, July 11, 2022:
"Actively Managing Lab Safety with the Raider Risk Assessment Management Program (RRAMP) at Texas Tech"
Greg Kwolek
Learn about the integrated safety management system that now forms the basis for many EH&S functions at Texas Tech. At Texas Tech, the RRAP is the branded cloud-based deployment of the SafetyStratus safety management system. Join us for a discussion about how Texas Tech deployed its innovative safety programs utilizing a configurable, off-the-shelf, cloud-based software platform. In the session, learn how Matt Roe and his EH&S team at Texas Tech selected and deployed the system with buy-in from all levels of the Texas Tech safety organizational hierarchy.
11 AM MST Tuesday, July 12, 2022:
"Modernizing Shop Safety with Modern Tools for the EH&S Professional"
Greg Kwolek
Shop safety programs are continuously having to adapt to new types of shops, equipment, and user groups brought about by the quick modernization of shop programs. From traditional trade shops to modern maker spaces, and everything in between, there is no one size fits all approach to managing shop safety programs. Join Natalie Daranyi to learn about modernizing shop safety programs at the University of Washington, and how the SafetyStratus cloud-based safety management system was deployed as the cornerstone to lead the shop safety program through the 21st century.
1:30 PM MST Tuesday, July 12, 2022:
"Building an 'Information Action Strategy'"
Cary Usrey
This session seeks to lay the groundwork for developing a strategy around turning EH&S data into actionable insights. In this session we will:
- Discuss the structure and components of an information action strategy.
- Describe effective communication methods to support the strategy.
- Provide an information action plan sample and case study.
2:45 PM MST Wednesday, July 13, 2022:
"A Data-Driven Methodology for Contractor Safety Management"
Cary Usrey
This workshop presents a method for proactively employing leading indicators to ensure quality contractor evaluations. Attendees will learn to:
- Identify how can contractors be evaluated once work begins.
- Discuss metrics that can be used to perform this evaluation.
- Demonstrate what can be done to drive improvement once an evaluation is completed.
To learn more about the CSHEMA 69th annual conference and register, visit: https://www.cshema.org/index.php/cshema-conference-home
About SafetyStratus
SafetyStratus is designed by EH&S professionals for EH&S professionals. Our multi-level technology platform brings user-friendly, practical innovation to Environmental, Health, and Safety management in Academia, Healthcare, Construction, and Manufacturing. Voted best-in-class, our aim is to always be learning. We save lives and the environment by successfully integrating knowledgeable people, sustainable processes, and transformative technology. SafetyStratus has headquarters located in Plano, TX with an employee base of industry experts and leaders, spanning the globe. We offer 24/7 coverage from our ROI-focused services team equipped with digitally transformative technology applications for clientele support.
For more information visit http://www.safetystratus.com or LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube.
