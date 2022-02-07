NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safr Care has announced the addition of Kelly Hudson as Senior Growth Manager. In this key leadership position, Hudson will spearhead Safr Care's expansion in Louisiana and beyond, driving the company's growth across the United States.
"We're thrilled to have Kelly join the Safr team," Safr Care's CEO, Syed Gilani, stated. "Mr. Hudson's industry experience with Medicaid transportation brokers and providers will help Safr Care gain a foothold in the region while remaining compliant with state and federal safety regulations as we continue to expand."
An entrepreneur with more than ten years in management and trainer positions and four years of experience in Non-emergency Medical Transportation, Hudson has trained more than 500 NEMT drivers throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Hudson holds multiple certifications to instruct in Passenger Assistance Safety and Sensitivity, Defensive Driving, First Aid, CPR, and Wheelchair Securement, bringing extensive and current knowledge of
HIPAA and the ADA. His experience with transportation providers and brokers like Southeastrans and We Lift in compliance and trainer/provider relations allows him to give Safr Care some valuable insight into the NEMT industry.
"Joining the Safr Care team was the most natural evolution of my career, bridging the gap in my experience and passion for the Information Technology and Non-Emergency Medical Transportation industries," says Hudson.
Safr Care is a seamless software platform that features and supports non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) in an effort, among other things, to eradicate the $150 billion in loss to the US healthcare system due to patient no-shows to their medical appointments and procedures.
About Safr Care
Safr Care is a healthcare technology platform focused on the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market. The mission of Safr Care is to help improve the healthcare transportation market while empowering women. Safr's multiple in-ride app features aid in the protection of your safe arrival. For more information, please visit https://gosafr.com/care/web
About Safr
Safr is aiming to economically empower women everywhere. Safr drivers are personally vetted and undergo comprehensive background checks in criminal and motor vehicle history, so their riders can have peace of mind knowing they meet the Safr standard. Safr's in-ride security features make sure their riders arrive at their destination safely, or immediate assistance will be on the way. Their drivers are also paid more than the industry standard and are incentivized to provide best in-class service. Every time you ride with Safr, you are helping to empower a like-minded driver and support women, children and communities. http://www.gosafr.com.
