BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions, announced today the appointment of Said Bacho to Vice President of Sales, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). The technically savvy Bacho has a deep background in media enterprise solutions and will be responsible for executing go-to-market plans that enable customers to leverage EditShare production workflow solutions on-premise and in the cloud.
"Said is well-positioned to guide our team, our customers, and our partners to success and deliver the world-class experience EditShare is known for," comments Conrad Clemson, CEO, EditShare. "We welcome Said's leadership to the team, where he will continue to drive the adoption of EditShare solutions across EMEA."
Prior to joining EditShare, Bacho was senior vice president of international sales at Operative with a particular focus in growing sales and account management teams in EMEA. Bacho's earlier roles include chief business development and marketing officer with Snell Advanced Media; senior vice president, EMEA with Grass Valley; vice president sales and marketing - Middle East, Africa, & South Asia with Imagine Communications; and managing director - Middle East and North Africa with Avid.
With multiple years of experience in media technology markets internationally, Bacho's career has encompassed sales, business development, and marketing leadership, building and managing high-performing teams, direct sales and channel partner growth, driving significant increases in revenue and profitability, owning regional P&L, leading strategic M&A projects and driving company change and process improvements through effective field sales organization enablement.
"I am thrilled to join EditShare's talented team at this strategic stage of the company's journey," comments Bacho. "Our industry is going through an exciting transition and I look forward to working closely with EditShare customers and channel partners to help them successfully drive their businesses forward."
Bacho's appointment is effective immediately.
About EditShare
EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the production, post-production, new media, sports, and education markets. Whether you need on-prem, cloud, or hybrid solutions, our products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include media optimized high-performance shared storage, archiving and backup software, a suite of media management tools and a robust set of open APIs that enable integration throughout the workflow. Customer and partner success are at the heart of EditShare's core values ensuring a world-class experience that is second to none.
