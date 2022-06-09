The T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier takes place June 18 - 19, 2022 on Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago. SailGP's nine F50 catamaran race boats representing Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States will compete on Chicago's Skyline Stadium, reaching speeds upwards of 60 mph. Tickets available at www.sailgp.com/chicago.