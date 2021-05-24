NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LearningMate, a leading education technology company, announced that Salem University has selected LearningMate Transform to unify courses across all programs while improving the student learning experience. Salem University's approach to postsecondary education prioritizes modern learning, flexibility, and accessibility while offering degree programs focused on careers and advanced studies. Programs are offered on campus in West Virginia and online throughout the world.
Utilizing Quality Matters™ components to support an engaging student experience, Salem University's new course framework includes animation videos, interactives for student practice, and course learning handouts.
LearningMate Transform includes proven course frameworks, a learning outcomes manager, a learning object repository, and a collection of best practices and teaching and learning research. The Course Starter Kit is customized during a two-week launch process to meet the individual needs of colleges and universities and includes service hours that complement faculty and institutional use of the platform.
"LearningMate Transform provides the technology to continue our commitment to providing access to dynamic degree programs characterized by career-relevant skills and engaging student experiences," says Dr. Karen Ferguson, Provost, Salem University. "As we continuously evolve to meet the growing needs of our online learners, Transform provides support for our vision to rapidly innovate to meet, or exceed, student and faculty needs."
"We are honored to support Salem University's goals to effectively cater to the growing needs of their online and on-campus learners," says Nachiket Paratkar, SVP & Business Unit Head of Higher Education at LearningMate. "The LearningMate Transform platform and our team of instructional designers and LMS experts will enable Salem University to fast track and streamline their course design and development process through faculty empowerment and collaboration across the institution."
About LearningMate Solutions, Inc.
LearningMate focuses on the needs of next-generation learners. The company builds on a strong foundation of learning design with progressive technology, digital media, and engineering solutions to connect today's learners, educators, administrators, policymakers, and content creators with the information, tools, and solutions they need to be successful. With six consulting offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India, LearningMate serves a global clientele of education publishers, traditional and nontraditional EdTech companies, K-20 schools, universities and career colleges, government agencies, non-profits, corporate learning departments, and education consortia. Learn more at http://www.learningmate.com.
About Salem University.
Established in 1888 as Salem College, Salem University has a tradition of academic excellence and innovation. The beautiful 100-acre campus is nestled in the Appalachian mountains of West Virginia. With over 130 years of experience, Salem University is an established and trusted provider of quality postsecondary education. Salem's degree programs are fully accredited and well-respected in both academic and professional circles with curricula designed to help our graduates grow their careers. The one course a month format gives all our students — both traditional and online — the ability to focus and progress at the pace that works for them. Salem's approach to postsecondary education prioritizes modern learning, flexibility, and accessibility. Salem offers a wide variety of undergraduate and graduate programs on campus in West Virginia and online throughout the world. You can learn more about Salem University by visiting http://www.salemu.edu.
