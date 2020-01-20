salesforce_com_logo.jpg

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

 By Salesforce;World Economic Forum;

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff and Co-CEO Keith Block will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting taking place in Davos, Switzerland from January 21-24, 2020. At the event, Benioff and Block will participate in the following discussions:

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.