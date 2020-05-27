ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesLoft, the provider of the #1 Sales Engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Steve Goldberg as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. Steve will lead the entire revenue organization, which includes the sales, customer success, alliances, and professional services teams.
Goldberg brings more than 20 years of enterprise sales and leadership experience to SalesLoft. His impressive background includes tenures at Salesforce, PTC, Siebel Systems, InsideSales.com and, most recently, Yext.
"Steve has learned from the best in the business and has an incredible sales and leadership pedigree. More importantly, he absolutely embodies our Customer First core value," said Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft. "His experience and recall from being in thousands of pipeline review meetings with the best sellers and executives in the world put him in a class above the rest when it comes to serving customers. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and know our customers will be in the best possible hands."
"SalesLoft is the market leader in the Sales Engagement category and I couldn't be more excited to join this incredible team," said Steve Goldberg, Chief Revenue Officer for SalesLoft." I am deeply impressed by the culture, which is rooted in trust, integrity, and collaboration. The team shares my passion for giving customers the best possible experience. It's an honor to serve and help grow the amazing talent here."
Learn more about Goldberg joining the SalesLoft team here.
About SalesLoft
SalesLoft is the provider of the #1 Sales Engagement platform, helping organizations like NCR, MuleSoft, Square, Cisco, and Zoom, generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. With offices in Atlanta, New York, Indianapolis, San Francisco, London, and Guadalajara, Mexico, SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture including 2019 recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft and how to deliver a better sales experience, visit https://salesloft.com.
For more information, contact:
Cindy Knezevich
VP, Communications for SalesLoft
cindy.knezevich@salesloft.com
Related Files