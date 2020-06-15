PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Salil Gandhi has joined the firm as a partner in the New York office. He will be a member of the firm's emerging companies practice.
Gandhi represents emerging growth companies throughout their life cycles, advising them on corporate formation, venture capital financing and exit transactions, and general corporate and governance issues. He also counsels venture capital funds and other private equity funds on structuring and executing investment transactions ranging from angel to control investments as well as portfolio dispositions. In addition, he advises investors and companies in emerging markets, with a focus on India and Southeast Asia.
"Salil's diverse experience and his exemplary client work bolsters our leading emerging companies practice, which is consistently top-ranked based on the number of venture financings handled each year," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "In addition to advising companies and investors based in the U.S. and internationally, Salil has strong ties to the entrepreneurial and venture investment community in New York, and has developed a wealth of client relationships throughout the region. We're pleased to welcome Salil to the firm."
Gandhi comes to the firm with a wealth of both law firm and industry experience. Most recently, Gandhi was a partner at Goodwin Procter in its New York office, where he was co-leader of that firm's PropTech initiative within the technology practice. Prior to that, he was Counsel at Gunderson Dettmer in its New York office. Before returning to private practice, Gandhi acted as an outsourced general counsel to a group of India-focused private equity funds with more than $2 billion under management as well as vice president of content and business development at internet TV service Joost (acquired by Adconion Media Group). Earlier in his career, Gandhi was an associate in the New York offices of two other law firms and also co-founded Crybaby Media, a content development and creative packaging firm.
"I'm excited to be joining Wilson Sonsini and playing an active role in the firm's commitment to continue expanding its emerging companies practice in New York and continue strengthening its ties to New York's venture community," said Gandhi. "Wilson Sonsini has a storied brand that has expanded from Silicon Valley into NY and other innovation-centric markets. It is a privilege to continue the firm's unique history of working with iconic clients that have defined key evolutions in technology and life sciences, and clients that are now driving the global economy."
Gandhi received his J.D. from The George Washington School of Law, with high honors, and where he was a recipient of the Order of the Coif, and a B.S. degree in chemical engineering and art history from Northwestern University. He is admitted to practice in New York.
About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
Wilson Sonsini represents clients in a broad range of legal disciplines that address the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. Known worldwide for its representation of technology and life sciences clients, Wilson Sonsini is a leading corporate law firm, representing clients in capital markets, M&A, private equity, venture finance, and technology transactions. The firm's recognized litigation and trial practice represents clients in antitrust, class action, commercial, governance, IP, privacy, securities, and other types of contested matters. Wilson Sonsini also has a substantial and growing regulatory and compliance practice, advising clients as to antitrust, consumer products, CFIUS and FCPA, FDA, international trade, privacy, and other matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, visit www.wsgr.com.