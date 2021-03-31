AUSTIN, Texas, Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAM Companies, the nation's leading provider of geospatial and construction services in North America, is pleased to announce that on March 30, 2021 it completed the acquisition of R&S Digital Services, Inc. (R&S), a Geographic Information System (GIS) consulting firm located in Great Bend, Kansas.
Established in 1986, R&S was the first fully-digital mapping company in Kansas, specializing in GIS services for parcel mapping and 911 data sets for numerous governmental entities nationwide. It is also a leading provider of hosted, web-based GIS solutions available to clients through cloud services.
R&S's expertise will complement and expand SAM's already strong GIS capabilities, particularly with regard to hosted GIS client services across multiple markets. It will also contribute to SAM's growing services for delivering high-value solutions for public sector clients.
SAM continues to expand its geographic footprint and service offerings through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, with this being SAM's eighth acquisition in five years.
"Acquiring R&S is an outstanding addition to our GIS capabilities nationwide," said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon. "Their expertise and accomplishment delivering technology enabled, cloud-based solutions for clients aligns precisely with our own strengths and growth objectives for GIS services."
The R&S leadership staff will be joining SAM as part of the acquisition, including President Bruce Schneider. "We're extremely pleased to be joining the SAM team," noted Schneider. "The synergy from our combined technological expertise in web-based GIS will open new opportunities and expand service offerings for clients across the U.S."
About SAM Companies
Founded in 1994, SAM has grown to become the nation's largest geospatial and construction services firm. SAM has the specialized expertise and scale to handle projects from coast to coast with unparalleled speed and responsiveness. SAM uses cutting-edge and customized technology to capture the most accurate and reliable data across all of our services including surveying, utility engineering, aerial mapping, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and construction services. We capture and deliver rich, high-resolution data, and optimize that data to meet each client's unique needs.
