YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mahoning Valley in Northeast Ohio is a hub of different trades. Each year, an organization called the Mahoning Valley Skilled Trades hosts the MVST Expo. The event invites adults and students to explore all the trades offered in Mahoning Valley, as well as hands-on displays to show attendees what each trade does on a daily basis. Students were invited to attend on September 22-23 and the general public attended on September 22.
Sam Boak, president and founder of Boak & Sons, Inc., always ensures his company participates in The MVST Expo. As a leading exterior contracting company specializing in roofing, siding, gutters, sheet metal and insulation for both residential and commercial customers, the company has a strong foothold in the Mahoning Valley and has been in operation for over 45 years.
"The Mahoning Valley Skilled Trades Expo is one of our favorite events in the area to be involved in," said Boak. "This is an opportunity for us to reach students and adults who are looking for a career, not just a job to hold them over. We push for high school students to explore career options that don't include a college degree. With so many participating schools that attend the event, it's an incredible opportunity for us to find people with the talent and skills required to excel in this field."
Sam Boak is a strong supporter of education, especially in Mahoning Valley where his business is based. He even endowed a scholarship through Boak & Sons at Youngstown State University for student athletes who are studying business. However, Sam Boak's business is run by the men and women in the skilled trades industry, and he strongly encourages students and adults to look into a career in one of those fields. He also reminds people to explore the trades industry as a career path before they bury themselves in college debt.
"Paying for college was already expensive before the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're still seeing impacts on the education process today," said Boak. This is a great opportunity to learn a about paid apprenticeship opportunities. Apprenticeships offer a great blend of education and training that can lead to a secure, rewarding career. "Now more than ever, it's important to show high school students career options that don't require a college degree. Ohio has a severe need to fill skilled trade positions. By recognizing that need, we can help people find a successful career path by filling those positions."
Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings. Today, Boak & Sons is a residential and commercial contractor for roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the company serves customers in surrounding areas from Cleveland, Akron, and Canton to Cranberry and Pittsburgh. For more information on Boak & Sons, visit their website at: https://www.boakandsons.com/
