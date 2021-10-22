YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boak & Sons, Inc. is a residential and commercial exterior contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio that specializes in roofing, siding, insulation, gutters and sheet metal. President and Founder, Sam Boak, built this business with his father as an insulation company over 45 years ago, providing affordable insulation options to the local community. Since then, the business has grown rapidly into one of the top exterior contracting companies in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Many of Sam Boak's employees chose Boak & Sons as a lasting career choice, not just another job. One of those employees, Ken Opperman, has finally decided to retire after 16 years and Boak & sons would like to thank to him for all of his hard work and commitment in providing our customers with the quality they have come to expect from us.
Ken Opperman started off at Boak & Sons in September of 2005. Over time and through hard work, expert skill and dedication to his job, Ken worked his way up to Maintenance Department Supervisor.
"Ken has a tremendous asset to this company for the past 16 years," said Boak. "We hate to lose such a trusted and valued member of our team, but he will always be a member of the Boak family. We wish him all the best and congratulate him on his retirement."
Boak & Sons is notorious for its loyal employees. Many of those who work at Boak & Sons have been doing so for multiple years, some even decades. These employees contribute this to the loyalty and care they receive from Sam Boak and the benefits of working for Boak & Sons, both through financial benefits and the family environment the business embodies.
Ken plans on spending his days in retirement with his grandchildren and his wife. He also looks forward to tending to his garden.
To learn more about Sam Boak or Boak & Sons, Inc., visit http://www.boakandsons.com.
About Boak & Sons:
Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings. Today, Boak & Sons is a residential and commercial contractor for roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the company serves customers in surrounding areas from Cleveland, Akron, and Canton to Cranberry and Pittsburgh. For more information on Boak & Sons, visit their website at: https://www.boakandsons.com/
