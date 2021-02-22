YOUNGTOWN, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boak & Sons, Inc. is a residential and commercial exterior contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio that specializes in roofing, siding, insulation, gutters and sheet metal. President and Founder, Sam Boak, built this business with his father as an insulation company over 45 years ago, providing affordable insulation options to the local community. Since then, the business has grown rapidly into one of the top exterior contracting companies in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Many of Sam Boak's early employees have stuck beside him as the business grew, working along side him for decades. This spring, one of those employees has announced her retirement after 30 loyal years at Boak & Sons.
Cindi Premec started off at Boak & Sons in 1991 as our receptionist, the first voice and face our customers received when they called or visited. Over time, she worked her way up and has served as our Safety Director/Office Administrator for the majority of her career with the company. Her husband also works for the company as a lead estimator in the insulation department.
"Cindi has been one of my most loyal employees here at Boak & Sons," said Sam Boak. "She is irreplaceable and I could never thank her enough for all she's done for me not only as an employee, but also as a friend. I hate to lose her as an employee, but I know she will do wonderful things with her retirement and I wish her the very best."
Boak & Sons is notorious for its loyal employees. Many of those who work at Boak & Sons have been doing so for multiple years, some even decades. These employees contribute this to the loyalty and care they receive from Sam Boak and the benefits of working for Boak & Sons, both through financial benefits and the family environment the business embodies.
"Cindi is a part of the Boak family whether she is retired or not," said Chris White, vice president, operations of Boak & Sons, Inc. "When someone works here, they become a Boak family member. Especially when you work here as long as Cindi has. She will be incredibly missed here, but we're proud to see her achieve such a monumental accomplishment."
