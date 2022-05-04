Samuel Landis joins the exclusive, invite-only Haute Lawyer Network with a concentration in tax law.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Mr. Samuel Landis as a member and expert in his field.
Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys.
The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.
ABOUT SAMUEL LANDIS
Since obtaining his law degree, Samuel Landis has gone on to earn his masters' degree (LL.M) in taxation law from Boston University. As a highly rated adjunct tax law professor for over 15 years, Samuel Landis has helped to teach aspiring attorneys the intricacies of the US Tax Code.
He has also had the courage and tenacity to push through many advancements in IRS settlement techniques. He has been one of the pioneering and driving forces in IRS controversy resolution. He has developed numerous techniques to resolve IRS matters, which are effective and efficient for both client settlement and IRS processing, equally. As a result, he has gained a superlative reputation for his innovative solutions to resolving the most difficult tax problems.
Samuel Landis has represented some of the largest tax cases in both the entertainment and music industry due to his exceptional quality of work and his commitment to maintaining the utmost level of discretion and privacy for his clients.
