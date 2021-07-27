SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xceptional, a San Diego-based Managed Services Provider, has announced a multi-state expansion strategy that will be fueled through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
Founded in 2007 as Xceptional Networks by Chris McKewon, the company began as a Value-Added Reseller and IT Integrator. Today, Xceptional provides a portfolio of Managed Security, Compliance, and IT Services, as well as IT design/consulting/implementation services to a wide variety of clients regionally and nationally.
Recently the company established an investment fund to accelerate Xceptional's expansion and growth strategy that includes partnering with and acquiring other IT managed services organizations that offer complimentary services and solutions within a multi-state region.
"Based on market research and recent conversations with clients and partners, clients want to work with knowledgeable, skilled, and proactive managed solution providers. They seek partners that can deliver tangible results and value and organizations that can understand the nuances of their business, industry, IT systems, and customers," said Chris McKewon, Xceptional's CEO. "We believe Xceptional can bring that type of customer experience to the region, so we are looking to broaden our reach into the market and for opportunities to innovate and expand our portfolio of services and solutions."
Xceptional is scheduling strategic partnership, investment, and acquisition conversations with organizations that fit the profile below:
1. Gross revenue minimum of $500k (ideal range $500K - 2.5M)
2. Heavy concentration of recurring IT support contracts/subscriptions-based revenue
3. Geographically to include San Diego, Orange, Riverside, LA counties; also, Northern CA, Las Vegas, Park City, Denver, Boise, Phoenix
4. Companies that would greatly benefit from Xceptional scalable operations platform, infrastructure, and engineering talent
5. Xceptional is expecting to retain personnel, management
Please contact Larry Johnes, (880) 881-8540 ljohnes@xceptional.com with strategic partnership inquiries. Please direct media inquires to pr@xceptional.com.
About Xceptional
Established in 2007, Xceptional is an innovative provider of proactive Managed IT Services and superior IT consulting services. Through a portfolio of Managed Security, Compliance, and IT Services – supported by IT design/consulting/implementation capabilities – Xceptional helps clients to align IT systems and applications with business goals and objectives and assists with the development and implementation of IT or security roadmaps and technology strategies that enable business growth. Clients work with Xceptional because of our knowledgeable staff, proactive IT services, and our responsive engineering and support team that is committed to creating and driving tangible business value for our clients. Embrace the Xceptional experience and contact us today http://www.Xceptional.com.
