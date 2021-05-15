SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tide Rock Holdings ("Tide Rock"), a growth-oriented holding company of diverse, economically resilient B2B businesses, has raised $100 million. Tide Rock will use this capital to continue acquiring profitable lower middle market businesses. This fundraising round included institutional investors, investment advisors, and $1B+ family offices.
Tide Rock aims to raise additional capital later this year on the back of this successful raise, its 25th consecutive quarter of equal or greater distributions to investors, recent successful acquisitions, and a rapidly growing deal pipeline.
Ryan Peddycord, CEO of Tide Rock Holdings, is energized by the milestone of raising more than $100 million. "We have strong momentum right now. We have our largest and best quality deal flow pipeline to date, as well as a robust investor pipeline to kick off the next round of fundraising. We are on track for 2021 to be our best year so far."
After a great start in the first quarter of 2021, Tide Rock expects to see significant EBITDA growth through the second half of the year.
"We are happy that our unique and successful investment model resonates with investors and are excited to have their support as we continue growing Tide Rock and its holdings. We've invested in building our Growth Team to continue driving top and bottom-line growth, operational excellence, and leadership development in our current and future holdings," said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock Holdings.
With new capital and a robust investor pipeline, Tide Rock is actively looking for manufacturing, distribution, and business services companies to add to its portfolio.
To learn more about Tide Rock Holdings, please visit http://www.tiderockholdings.com.
