SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Jose BioCube has completed a major expansion of its HQ operations in South San Jose. Following a complete re-design of the ground floor once occupied by Roche, the South Bay biotech incubator now offers functional and appealing workspaces that include brand-new concept labs, huddle rooms, café kitchens, and on-site concierge support. This latest 67,000-square-foot addition to Silicon Valley's biotech scene provides a hive-like setting for up to 50 life-science startups and emerging companies, ranging from small to mid-size.
"This is a major milestone for us because we wanted to provide the next frontier of lab design so our scientists could feel inspired and looked after," said Tony Gonzales, CEO of San Jose BioCube. "When we hear that it's more reminiscent of a hip hotel than a lab, we know we've succeeded in creating an experience that promotes our long-term vision."
BioCube's mission is to attract and retain the next generation of life-science innovators in Silicon Valley, and so its design echoes the techniques employed by Silicon Valley's top tech companies to woo sought-after employees in a competitive labor market.
The new facility blends highly advanced biotech workplace environments with a modern lab design and beautiful architectural elements that feature space, natural light, greenery, and glass. It overlooks the Coyote Creek Preserve with its running and hiking trails, providing easy access to the inspirations of nature.
Advanced research and innovation already underway at San Jose BioCube includes focused drug development, clinical research organization (CRO) biological processes and life-science services, material science, and battery research. Already at 70 percent capacity, the concept is resonating with progressive early- and mid-stage companies. The first four anchor tenants include:
- Loliware is the world's leading seaweed-based material technology company, replacing single-use plastics. "We needed a new headquarters to rapidly advance our materials and tech development," said Loliware CEO Sea Fawn Briganti. "We wanted a like-minded community setting ambitious goals in an inspiring setting. We ultimately found both in BioCube."
- Ionobell is a battery R&D company with expertise in cell and battery material. "After Stanford University shuttered its labs, we asked BioCube to co-develop a battery concept lab with us in their new facility," said CEO Robert Neivert. "Fast-forward to today, and we have one of the top battery equipment infrastructures in the Bay Area and one of the newest in the country."
- Oxford BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company with a pipeline of immune-oncology and antibody-drug conjugate-based therapies aimed to fulfil major unmet patient needs by targeting difficult-to-treat cancers. "We are tripling our footprint at BioCube, where we began our US journey," said CEO Christian Rohlff, Ph.D. "The expansion allows us to grow in the workplace for our existing staff."
The San Jose BioCube project is being represented by Transwestern. "We have a mandate to support and facilitate life science at the origin," said David Klein, SVP of Transwestern's Bay Area Lab & Life Sciences brokerage team. "San Jose BioCube has become an enabling ecosystem for research, life-improving therapies, and jobs in the Bay Area. With such an important societal benefit, this is the most important commercial real estate work we do."
Facilities & leasing contact
Oscar Battaglia 408.960.3807 https://www.sanjoseBioCube.com/connect
About San Jose BioCube
In everything we do, we believe in making the world a better place for innovators by providing user-friendly workspaces, modern labs, and common areas that are as clean and safe as they are beautifully designed and maintained. We thrill at providing care and all the little things that help accelerate and commercialize profound discoveries. Located in South San Jose, the original BioCube incubator is already home to some of the most dynamic early-stage companies that are pushing the limits of life sciences. To learn more, visit http://www.sanjosebiocube.com/expansion
Media Contact
Jane Lalonde, San Jose BioCube, 650-766-1909, jane@matchcmo.com
SOURCE San Jose BioCube