CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlotte-based Executive Search Firm, Search Solution Elite, announced today that it has been retained by Sharks Sports & Entertainment, parent company of the National Hockey League's San Jose Sharks, to recruit their next General Counsel. This talent search will be spearheaded by Jeremy Gnozzo, the Founder and President of Search Solution Elite, and by Aaron Curley, SSE Partner.
The Sharks are seeking a true business partner to help lead the strategic direction of their organization. This new General Counsel role will partner with League officials, business partners, and city/state officials to help grow their expanding enterprise and continue to provide a world-class fan experience. The executive role will also provide leadership for the organization's Human Resources department.
"Search Solution Elite is proud to partner with Sharks Sports & Entertainment. Working in conjunction with their team to deliver top-level transformational talent will further entrench the Sharks as a world-class franchise. We are excited to continue our growth with sports franchises and leagues, as well as in the General Counsel space nationwide."
-Aaron Curley, SSE Partner
The San Jose Sharks are National Hockey League franchise founded in 1991. In 1994, the Sharks established an official charity arm of the team, the Sharks Foundation, a nonprofit that is dedicated to enhancing the lives of underserved youth and families in the Bay Area. Sharks Sports & Entertainment owns and operates a number of sports properties and venues, including 3 ice rinks in the Bay Area, the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, and select events at the SAP Center.
Search Solution Elite is the search firm of choice for the nation's most talented sporting and entertainment executives. For decades, SSE has worked with the most prestigious brands to locate and place top level executive talent. With a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network of talent, clients in the sporting industry are provided with unparalleled service and delivered only the best candidates for each organization.
For more information on this search, or to begin an executive search of your own, please email Jeremy Gnozzo at jeremy@ssgresume.com, Aaron Curley at aaron@ssgresume.com, or contact the Search Solution Elite website.
