INDIANAPOLIS, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, has extended its Midwestern reach with the addition of the first Kansas partner firm, Bowersock Capital Partners, based in Lawrence. Led by Emily Bowersock Hill and Kaylin Dillon, the entire six-woman team was previously with Morgan Stanley, where they were known as The Hill Group, and managed approximately $500 million in client assets.
"Every year we see more and more of the most successful advisor teams being led by women. It's a trend that is reshaping our industry and Bowersock Capital Partners is an outstanding example of that. That they've chosen to join Sanctuary Wealth as a partner firm is humbling, but also a testament to how much our network has to offer entrepreneurial-minded advisors who want the freedom and flexibility to grow their businesses," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "It has been our mission from day one to liberate advisors from the constraints imposed by the wirehouse environment and Bowersock is the just latest high-profile team to choose our partnered independence platform so they can make better choices for their clients and their future."
Both of the firm's founders, who both hold CFP® credentials, came to financial services from academic backgrounds, where they both developed extensive analytical skills. Although she spent 18 years with Morgan Stanley where her titles included Executive Director, Senior Portfolio Manager and Family Wealth Director, Emily Bowersock Hill began her career as an academic. She holds a Ph.D. in History/Political Science from Yale University, where she worked for several years as a Research Associate in International Security Studies while also consulting for the RAND Corporation.
"The profession has evolved considerably since I joined in 2002, and advisors today have many more options available for how to best serve their clients. We spent a lot of time investigating different business models and possible alliances, and ultimately concluded that the best choice for our clients was to partner with Sanctuary Wealth," says Emily Bowersock Hill, CFP, Founding Partner, Bowersock Capital Partners. "With Sanctuary, we feel we have the freedom to give our clients truly valuable advice."
"As a Sanctuary partner, we have access to independent research and are able to present clients with a much wider array of investment choices, both public and private, than we could before," adds Kaylin Dillon, Founding Partner, Bowersock Capital Partners. "Another consideration is how much financial technology has evolved in the last few years. As a smaller firm, backed by a partner with extensive resources, we are able to be nimbler and adopt new tools and technology that will benefit our clients as they become available."
Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in 2012, where she was Portfolio Manager and Financial Advisor, Kaylin Dillon was also trained in non-financial academic disciplines. She holds MA and BA degrees in East Asian Studies as well as a BA in French Language and Literature from The University of Kansas and has compared working in the financial world to learning another language.
Other key members of the Bowersock team are Director of Operations Amy Clark, Client Operations Specialist Kristine Flynn, Research Analyst Catherine Prestoy and Senior Registered Operations Specialist Kathy Olds.
"Bowersock Capital Partners is entirely made up of women, which is unique in our industry, particularly coming from the wirehouse environment. They are the latest example of a larger exodus of the best advisor teams from the biggest financial firms turning to partnered independence," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "Coming from such strong academic backgrounds, it's no surprise that Emily and Kaylin did their homework in researching the best partner for their business and the broadest range of solutions for their clients. We're honored that they chose Sanctuary Wealth and look forward to working with them to grow the business they've always envisioned."
About Sanctuary Wealth
Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite, top-performing advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices, and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service each client deserves. Creating an ecosystem of partnered independence, Sanctuary provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses all designed to empower each partner firm to achieve their full potential.
Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 14 states and includes more than 36 partner firms with approximately $10 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.
CONTACT:
Michaela Morales
JConnelly
973 224 7152
mmorales@jconnelly.com