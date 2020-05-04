INDIANAPOLIS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, continues to add top-level industry talent to its executive team with the appointment of Lauren Colonna as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Lauren comes to Sanctuary Wealth with more than 22 years of experience in financial services and will direct the firm's strategic brand building initiatives and well as the corporate and advisor marketing groups. Concurrently, she will continue to head up Ovis Creative, now a Sanctuary Wealth Affiliate Firm.
As the Managing Partner of Ovis, Lauren oversees a team specializing in the development of award-winning branding, marketing, website and digital communication solutions for Sanctuary Wealth, partner firms and financial services clients across alternative and traditional asset management. Lauren and the Ovis leadership team maintain their commitment to a client-centric experience as the leading service provider in the space.
"Sanctuary Wealth's partnered independence model is designed to give entrepreneurial advisors the tools they need to grow their businesses," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We are thrilled to have Lauren, not only as part of the Sanctuary Wealth leadership team, but as an extension for all our partner firms who can now access outsourced marketing solutions including tactical planning and creative execution. We couldn't have found a better marketing partner than Ovis, as we continue to build our robust and differentiated platform.
"Since our launch, Sanctuary Wealth has been enjoying exponential growth coupled with a significant pipeline that will allow us to maintain that pace," Dickson continued. "Our advisor partners understand the importance of building their own brands and through Ovis we are able to provide the modern marketing tools they need to accomplish that goal."
Prior to founding Ovis Creative in 2009, Lauren held positions with Morgan Stanley, Prudential Financial, Lord Abbett & Co., and Synergy Graphix, where she designed and produced high level print and digital communications for the investment management, wealth advisory, mutual fund and managed account divisions.
"I've spent my entire career working in creative and strategic roles at some of the most respected institutions in financial services, and my role with Sanctuary Wealth is an exciting next step in the evolution of that firm," explained Lauren Colonna, Chief Marketing Officer of Sanctuary Wealth. "I look forward to being part of such an accomplished team and delivering innovative and advanced marketing resources that serve both partner firms and their clients."
Sanctuary Wealth's partner firms have access to a best-in-class technology stack, a complete operational infrastructure, and an open architecture environment allowing them to choose from an unrestricted range of investment vehicles, including unique opportunities available only through Sanctuary Wealth's ancillary, owned businesses, including a broker-dealer, a global family office, a tax and accounting firm, and several other strategic affiliates, offering asset management, insurance, and outsourced business services.
About Sanctuary Wealth
About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve.
