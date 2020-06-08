INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, has added Wigand Integrated Wealth (WIW) in Colorado Springs, Colorado to its expanding roster of partner firms. The firm was jointly founded by Reinhold Wigand, a respected advisor who spent more than 22 years with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, and his son Samuel, another former Merrill Lynch advisor, and has approximately $115 million in assets under management.
"Welcoming Wigand Integrated Wealth to our partnered independence platform represents another major milestone for Sanctuary Wealth," explained Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Reini and Sam are the first advisors in the Colorado market to choose our network and we are fully committed to helping them grow their business both organically and strategically. As a multi-generational firm serving a multi-generational client base, they exemplify the types of advisors that Sanctuary was built to serve."
"I've been in this business a long time and I've seen that the best advisors are the ones who really put their clients first, and those also seem to be the advisors that have grown their businesses the best," says Reinhold Wigand, CFA, CIMA®, CAP®, CPWA,® Co-Founder and President, Wigand Integrated Wealth. "We felt that the best opportunity to continue serving our clients well would be through founding our own independent firm. Partnering with Sanctuary gives us access to the best resources and allows us to offer truly objective advice to our clients."
Reinhold "Reini" Wigand was with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management from 1997 through 2020, recently serving as Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Resident Director of the Colorado Springs office. He assisted both individual and institutional clients in developing and executing their wealth planning and investment strategies. His work included retirement, education and estate planning, portfolio management, pension planning, investment policy development, and investment manager selection.
And although Wigand Integrated Wealth is a new enterprise, this is not his first experience in a family business. Prior to Merrill Lynch, Reini was instrumental in growing, and ultimately selling, his family's woodwork manufacturing business, The Wigand Corporation.
Joining Reini in founding Wigand Integrated Wealth as Wealth Management Advisor is his son Sam, who previously worked as a financial advisor in the Wigand Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. The father-son team envision Wigand Integrated Wealth Management as an independent firm where together they can employ their distinctive backgrounds in finance, wealth management, and both family-owned and public companies to best serve their diverse and unique clients.
In addition to working closely with the firm's clients, concentrating on the preparation of their wealth management plans and working to develop effective tax strategies, Sam also coordinates the unique WIW coaching program for emerging wealth, which focuses on educating and mentoring younger adults on the financial impacts of decisions made in the early and middle stages of their careers.
"I've worked with Reini for many years, and always known him to be an advisor who places his clients' needs first and foremost," added Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "We are excited to welcome him and Sam to the Sanctuary Family and look forward to helping them launch their new business. Through our Advisor Solutions Group we'll be able to supply all the resources and support they need to succeed."
In addition to the Wigands, the third key member of the WIW team is Registered Client Service Associate Robert Forest, an industry pro with more than 20 years of experience in that role. Most recently he served as Senior Registered Client Service Associate at Resolute Independent Advisors where he provided support for financial advisors working with high-new-worth individuals and families. He started his career with Smith Barney before moving to UBS Financial Services in 2009 where he supported advisors in transitioning clients as well has helping to onboard new advisor teams.
"Our goal in making this move is to be in control of the kind of advice that we offer and the kinds of services and products that we make available to our clients," continued Reini Wigand. "Because Sanctuary doesn't offer any proprietary products, we have access to the best of what's out there for our clients and we can really research and make the best recommendations for them."
As a Sanctuary Wealth Partner Firm, Wigand Integrated Wealth is able to leverage best-in-class technology, complete operational infrastructure support and an open architecture environment that allows for access to an unrestricted array of investment vehicles, including unique opportunities available only through the Sanctuary Wealth network of partner firms.
