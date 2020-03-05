PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC (Sandata), the leading provider of Sandata's Electronic Visit Verification™ (Sandata EVV™) and home health technology solutions, announced that they will be demonstrating at HIMSS the use of Sandata's EVV software to deliver Care Coordination in the Home Care market.
The Sandata EVV solution ensures 21st Century Cures Act compliance by electronically capturing all the data elements required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sandata offers flexible visit verification technologies, which include mobile/GPS, telephonic, and fixed visit methods to validate patient coverage and improve coordination in the field. When coupled with the Sandata Agency Management software solution, Sandata EVV can provide integrated access to schedules, patient specific plan of care, task reporting, and much more.
The use of EVV is required by CMS for Medicaid members, and Sandata will demonstrate how their EVV solution can be expanded to enable Care Coordination for members receiving services in the home and community. By expanding the value-proposition of the use of EVV beyond the Cures-specific functionality, Sandata will show payers and providers how to improve Care Coordination for medically fragile individuals.
Sandata is the first and only vendor to achieve CMS Certification for EVV. Sandata EVV is the state-selected solution in 14 states, has significant market share in provider choice states, and is actively involved in the procurement process with several additional states. "We're excited to offer our guidance and expertise to payers and providers at HIMSS as they invest in a technology solution that best fits the needs of their organization," said Steve Pellito, Sandata's SVP of Business Development.
Sandata's EVV solution will be on display inside the Verizon booth, #3345. Sandata EVV is an easy to use, industry leading technology that improves the delivery of patient care, delivers operational efficiencies for both caregivers and homecare agency staff, creates opportunity for cost savings, and ensures agencies meet compliance with state specific EVV regulations.
In addition to showcasing the Sandata EVV solution, Tom Underwood, Sandata's CEO, will be presenting an educational session for attendees on the topic "Care Coordination in the Home and Community" in the Verizon booth on March 11th 4:00pm.
Sandata is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata EVV, a market leading Cures Compliant EVV solution; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers; and Santrax® Member Management, an Rehabilitation Act Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed programs. Sandata is the only vendor that has experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.