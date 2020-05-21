OWINGS MILLS, Md., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Hiatt, who started as a Sandler franchisee almost 27 years ago, has been named the new Director of Franchise Development for Sandler (www.sandler.com). His career has included involvement with Sandler's Leadership for Organization Excellence program as well as his role as International Training Director of Global Accounts. In addition, he authored the popular book From The Board Room To The Living Room: Communicate With Skill For Positive Outcomes.
"Franchise Business Review named us one of the Top 50 Franchises for Women, Entrepreneur Magazine named us a Top Franchise Opportunity, and now FranServe, Inc. has named us one of the Fran-Tastic 500," Hiatt remarked. "Choosing Sandler as one's next life choice, one's next life adventure, can be a life changing and rewarding experience. Sandler is not just a vehicle to help others, but because of our strategies, philosophies, and the people involved in the organization, the personal growth curve just goes through the roof for most individuals."
Sandler is the world's largest professional development organization, dominating the global industry through an unparalleled network of more than 270 local offices worldwide in more than 30 countries, as well as an award-winning Corporate Development Division at the world headquarters. Serving global enterprise organizations as well as small to medium-sized businesses, Sandler's experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.