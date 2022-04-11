Promotion Announcement | Technology Distributor Sandler Partners is excited to announce Justin Marano's elevation to Chief Revenue Officer
REDONDO BEACH, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, a leading independent technology solutions distributor and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, announced Justin Marano has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Marano will direct his passion for growth by overseeing the alignment and effectiveness of all teams responsible for generating revenue or influencing partner/provider recruitment. He will also continue to expand partner value and improve their experience by championing the resources, tools, relationships, and support that will enable their success.
Over 20 years working in technology and the Channel have seen Justin determinedly advance through the ranks. Part of his new responsibilities will include recruiting and advancing leadership/supervision for both the Regional Sales Leaders and National Sales Support Staff. He will also continue to contribute to making Sandler Partners a great place to work by fostering the culture, support, and performance initiatives the organization is well known for.
"Justin is well respected by our industry Partners, Suppliers, internal teams, and leadership," states Alan Sandler, Managing Partner. "We are excited to have his experience, knowledge, drive, and energy help continue our rapid growth in existing areas and expansion into new markets."
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.
How Our Partners Benefit — Independently owned. Independent spirit. Our Partner community gains access to our industry-leading support network of sales, marketing, and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder. We also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.
Media Contact
Tina Salimi, Sandler Partners, 310-861-2295, tina@sandlerpartners.com
SOURCE Sandler Partners