LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners is pleased to announce the date of its Mid-Year Partner Growth Summit, which will occur June 22. The company invites Partners to meet top industry leaders, get a first look at the new Sandler Partners Marketing Center, gain insight on social selling tactics, and discover ways to speed up sales.
The summit will facilitate learning opportunities through professional development and coaching workshops for Partners interested in growing their business. The virtual event will also provide an opportunity for interaction with leading provider Partners through live chats and video calls within provider booths.
Alan Sandler, Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying "While Sandler Partners is known for helping agents close complex deals, offering the best commissions auditing and protection program, providing an industry leading provider portfolio and state-of-the-art productivity resources, those who are not familiar with Sandler Partners might not know how much we care about helping our agent Partners and how important it is to contribute to their personal and professional growth."
He continued, "Our summit will feature cutting-edge technology but will heavily focus on professional development for our Partners. We're thrilled to host an event in which industry leaders can share their expertise, and Partners can have access to some of the best professional coaches."
Sandler Partners' Executive Team, as well as other top-channel leadership, will begin the event with an Executive Corner session where participants will get an insider look into technology trends and learn why agents are using and earning from these top providers.
The summit will also feature three workshop sections that consist of seven sessions focused on subjects like building resilient organizations and earning business through social selling. Agents will have an opportunity to reflect on self-improvement and cultivate a successful mindset. One workshop will highlight Sandler Partners' new Marketing Center — a tool for marketing and sales enablement, exclusive to Sandler Partners. Other professional development sessions will have focuses like active listening and delivering client conversations with power and conviction.
An Exhibit Hall will provide a platform for Partners and Sandler's providers to network and discuss trends in evolving technologies. Providers participating in the Mid-Year Partner Growth Summit include AT&T, Broadvoice, Cox, Mitel, Vonage, 8x8, Comcast, Fusion Connect, Geolinks, Lumen, Nextiva, RingCentral, Spectrum, TPx, Windstream, Call One, Dialpad, DYOPATH, LogMeIn, Zoom, Bullseye Telecom, Frontier, Granite, Hypercore Networks, Masergy, Ooma, QOS, Rackspace, and Talkdesk.
Despite the pandemic, Sandler continues to grow as a network of top agent Partners. The Mid-Year Partner Growth Summit is just one of a variety of events Sandler Partners is proud to host as an initiative to support and nurture lucrative opportunities. Explore new horizons to growth with Sandler Partners; build skills and resilience.
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sandlerpartners.com.
