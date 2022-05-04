New Hire Announcement | Technology Distributor Sandler Partners expands their team with the addition of Andrew Rustad to the Sales Engineering Department as Director, Sales Engineer – East.
REDONDO BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, a leading independent technology solutions broker, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, welcomes Andrew Rustad to their growing Sales Engineering team. In his new role as Director, Sales Engineer – East, he will support Partners, and their customers, to identify solutions and help guide them towards crucial approaches, including cloud and cybersecurity, that organizations are embracing to be positioned competitively into the future.
For over 20 years, Andrew has been a presence in the Florida Channel, providing Sales Engineering expertise for brands both small and large. Andrew is respected and regarded highly for both his work ethic and aptitude for assessing critical business issues to deliver the highly effective solutions that meet customer's needs. His extensive experience will help Eastern Partners deliver value to their customers, and be a resource for growing new and existing customer business.
"Andy has a stellar background in a lot of different technology disciplines," states Gerry Davis, SVP of Sales Engineering, "from UC and Contact Center, to Security and Advanced Networking, to emerging areas like IoT and Automation. This tremendous breadth of experience will help our Partners drive revenue while teaching them how to position and expand their sales across the spectrum. Partners can increase revenue, while going wide and deep within their accounts. I could not be more pleased to have Andy working directly with our East Coast Partners, and helping us nationally continue to develop education and push the envelope in our emerging technologies."
Andrew will play a key role in Sandler Partners' East Coast operations, providing direct hands-on sales engineering support. While Sandler Partners is known for this kind of active support, and nurturing the "Human Element", Partners also have access to 24/7 real-time empowerment via the Sandler Portal suite of enhanced online tools. Leading the way with intelligence and expertise, both human and tool-based, is just part of the story of how Sandler Partners helps Partners thrive."
