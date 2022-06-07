New Hire Announcement | Technology Distributor Sandler Partners adds to their team with the addition of George Gumataotao as Director, Channel – Northern California.
REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, a leading independent technology solutions distributor, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, welcomes George Gumataotao as Director, Channel – Northern California. In his new role, he will help build and support the greater Northern California market by assisting Partners in sourcing the ideal technology solutions for their customers.
George has been in the industry for over 25 years, seeing the evolution of solutions and approaches, while being at the center of that march forward. Respected and well-liked by his fellow experts, he has seen the growth that has occurred and is hungry to be part of what the future holds. This dedication and focus will now help support our Partners in the Northern California region, helping them access the resources, acquire the education, and establish the steady presence they need to advance their businesses, organically grow revenue with existing clients, and confidently land new prospects while exploring new lucrative categories and industries.
"George is a mainstay in Northern California," states Caleb Tucker, Senior Vice President, "who ticks all the boxes – personable, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and well-connected in the Channel, he presents a sense of warmth and energy that is contagious! Our Partners, and the entire local community, will benefit with him as their dedicated Channel Director. The potential for the NorCal region, with the abundance of technology-hungry customers who can benefit from our independent positioning, is almost limitless. George will help Partners increase their competitive positioning, and serve as a steady presence of support for Sandler Partners. Reach out, you will not be disappointed."
"Having worked closely with Sandler Partners for 10 years I've seen the commendable community Alan has created, so when given the opportunity to make a move after 18 years, it just felt right," says George. "I've gone around this country, having contact with all the players, and there is just something special about this culture that I've been wanting to be a part of. Now that I'm here, and working with these people, it's even better than I expected. Working for the best TSD in the marketplace, with my reputation and relationship with suppliers, will allow us to deliver a resource-rich, amazing experience, and really make an impact in Northern California for our Partners, and their bottom line. I just can't stop smiling, get ready for great things ahead!"
