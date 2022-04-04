New Hire Announcement | Technology Distributor Sandler Partners adds Mark Phaneuf to their team as Senior Vice President of Channel, East Region.
REDONDO BEACH, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, the leading independent technology solutions broker and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, welcomes Mark Phaneuf to the Eastern Team. In his new role, he will accelerate revenue growth and deepen relationships within the partner community.
Mark is well known in the technology community, having held channel roles with top technology companies for over two decades. Based in Boston, he looks forward to continuing the success Sandler Partners has been able to achieve, particularly in the Eastern Market. Mark attributes building trust and accountability as key factors to elevate the team, and he's very optimistic on the future with Sandler Partners.
"I've worked with Mark for almost 20 years and when I think of him, words like honesty, integrity and professionalism are the first that come to mind," states Justin Marano, CRO – Channel, "As a 30-year Channel & Industry veteran with experience both at TSDs and Providers, his industry knowledge and relationships are a unique differentiator that will drive an amazing experience for Partners in his ecosystem. There is no better individual to build on the existing foundation and bring the Sandler Partners East Team to the level of success that it can be."
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.
How Our Partners Benefit — Independently owned. Independent spirit. Our Partner community gains access to our industry-leading support network of sales, marketing, and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder. We also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.
