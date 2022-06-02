New Hire Announcement | Technology Distributor Sandler Partners adds to their team with the addition of Michele Johnson as Director, Channel – Southern California.
REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, a leading independent technology solutions distributor and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, welcomes Michele Johnson as Director, Channel – Southern California. In her new role, she will help build and support the greater Southern California market by assisting Partners in sourcing the ideal technology solutions for their customers.
Michele has been in the industry for over 20 years, developing business and making connections within the Channel while representing notable brands Sungard and AT&T. Her deep understanding of the Southern California market, solutions, and customer needs positions her to help support our existing Partners as they grow their business, while also contributing to the expansion of our overall community.
"I don't know if it's Michele's background as an entrepreneur or sportswoman investing in and promoting both motocross and horse culture," states Caleb Tucker, Senior Vice President, "but her confidence and knowledge is immediately apparent from the first moment you talk to her. We've been growing like crazy in the East, but California is our home turf, and I'm excited that Michele will be the dedicated presence, resource, and enthusiastic force supporting our Southern California Partners. Mark my words, our Partners will appreciate and come to rely on her abilities, knowledge, and inherent gift for progressing the sale"
"Once you cross paths with Sandler Partners you want to be part of their community, or even better" continues Michele, "part of the team. This is an incredible opportunity to help create opportunities for Partners, and support their needs as actively, or hands-off, as the Partner requires. We offer a very deep portfolio of providers, with amazing Sales Engineers and Solutions experts. The competence, influence, and integrity is unmatched. We can bring so much to every deal and solution deployment. I look forward to contributing to the success of our Southern California Sandler Partners community!"
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.
How Our Partners Benefit, and their Customers, Benefit
Independently owned. Independent spirit. End-users benefit from our 360º industry awareness — who's performing best by price, service, and feature set. Our Partner community gains access to our industry-leading support network of sales, marketing and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder. We stand with our Partner community, whether its minimal involvement or direct customer support. Sandler Partners also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.
Media Contact
Tina Salimi, Sandler Partners, 310-861-2295, tina@sandlerpartners.com
